Loren Brovarnik shares which 90 Day Fiance castmates she likes and loathes, and you might be surprised

Every 90 Day Fiance viewer has a favorite and least favorite cast member from the franchise, and apparently, so do the cast members themselves.

Loren Brovarnik has appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, as well as several spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and even got her own spinoff alongside her husband, Alexei Brovanik, on Loren & Alex: After the 90 Days.

The 35-year-old reality TV star recently spilled the tea and revealed which cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise she’s fond of, which one she loathes, and which one blocked her on social media.

Loren, along with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, appeared on a recent episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, a podcast hosted by the husband-and-wife duo Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from Vanderpump Rules.

During her episode, Loren delved into the topic of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates and dished on which ones she gets along with and who rubs her the wrong way.

Loren admitted that out of all of the 90 Day Fiance cast members, she relates the most to Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet. Loren and Alex live in Florida like Elizabeth and Andrei, and the ladies met up in person earlier this year for the first time to have lunch after discovering they actually have a lot in common.

Loren Brovarnik says fellow 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem has a ‘big heart’

There’s another 90 Day Fiance cast member — a controversial one at that — who, surprisingly, Loren is somewhat fond of, although simultaneously frightened of.

When Jax brought up Angela Deem, noting that she’s an “interesting character,” Loren chimed in.

“With Angela, I feel like she’s got such a big heart, and she’s somebody you definitely want on your side, but I’m so terrified of her at the same time, you know what I mean?” Loren shared.

Loren admittedly ‘loathes’ Big Ed Brown and got blocked online by Chantel Everett

Next, Loren dished on who she doesn’t get along with from 90 Day Fiance, and unsurprisingly, she brought up controversial cast member Big Ed Brown.

Loren admitted, “I loathe, loathe him.”

Loren’s husband, Alex, added, “Big Ed… she doesn’t like Big Ed.”

Later in the podcast, Loren added that Big Ed is “so insecure, but not like not, at the same time,” noting that she’s “just not a fan” of the short-statured reality TV personality, making it clear that she thinks “everybody is well aware of it.”

Continuing, Loren also noted there is another star from the franchise who blocked her on Instagram “for no reason.”

Loren said that certain someone is Chantel Everett, along with Chantel’s ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno. Loren explained that while Chantel was training to become a nurse, she referred to Loren’s Tourette’s Syndrome in a way that didn’t sit well with her.

“We met them at a Tell All, and she was training to be a nurse, and I have Tourettes Syndrome, and she was like, ‘Your disease,’ and I’m like, ‘I am not contagious, honey,'” Loren spilled.

Loren has earned her likable reputation not just from her time on TLC but because of her relatable content on Instagram. She has been an open book when it comes to her Tourette Syndrome diagnosis, her struggles with postpartum depression, and the stresses of being a working mom.

It’s hard to imagine that the bubbly TV personality has any enemies, but once again, Loren continues to remind us that she’s just like the rest of us.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.