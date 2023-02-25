Loren Brovarnik shares vulnerable video mid-panic attack to raise awareness about Tourette Syndrome

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite star Loren Brovarnik got real with her fans during an overwhelming moment of panic.

Loren felt as though her “world was crumbling” as she shared an unguarded series of videos of her self during a moment of panic.

The 34-year-old mom of three recorded herself from home on Friday night and shared the videos on her Instagram Story and then as a post on her feed.

Loren began by telling her 1.4 million IG followers that she had a panic attack, which exacerbated her Tourette Syndrome, causing her to tic uncontrollably.

“I don’t know what’s going on with me,” Loren admitted. She explained that her recent hormonal changes, along with postpartum depression relapse, were causing her distress, and she was struggling to cope.

Admittedly feeling overwhelmed, Loren reminded her fans who might be going through something similar that they aren’t alone.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik shares raw, unedited video of herself suffering a panic attack and Tourette Syndrome flare

“I’m actually with you, and I wanted to get on here and share in case somebody needed to see it,” Loren told her fans. “Like, it’s okay. We’re gonna get through this.”

In the next slide, Loren explained why she talks about such struggles on social media, after being asked by a lot of her followers.

“I use my social media as an outlet,” Loren shared. “It’s like a way for me to just vent and get it out.”

In a subsequent slide, Loren explained that just because she doesn’t always show her Tourette Syndrome tics when they’re flaring, doesn’t mean it never happens.

Loren told her followers that she wanted them to “see in the flesh” that she actually does have tics, and she gets upset about it, as she fought back tears.

Despite what her critics may think, Loren doesn’t share her struggles for attention.

“This is just like, a real live moment, and I just wanted to share it with you because it’s real and just because you don’t see it all the time doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen,” said Loren. “And just because you see me smiling all the time doesn’t mean I’m not okay, but just, I had to just get it out there.”

Loren captioned her post in part, “This is a friendly reminder to not be so quick to judge someone and a smile and a hug goes a long way! 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurological condition which causes people to have tics. Those afflicted with the condition can experience sudden involuntary twitching or movements or repeatedly make sounds. Although TS has no cure, there are medications and behavioral treatments available to alleviate the tics.

Loren was diagnosed with TS when she was 7 years old. In the video seen below, Loren explained how she overcame the embarrassment of being diagnosed with TS.

Loren admitted that people were “cruel,” so she kept her diagnosis a secret. She revealed that although most TS patients outgrow their condition, hers has gotten worse with age.

As an adult, Loren has become better at recognizing her triggers. And finally, after more than 20 years, Loren went public with her condition and has become more comfortable with admitting, “This is me.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.