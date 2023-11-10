Loren Brovarnik shares Mommy Makeover results 2 months post-op but not everyone is impressed

Loren Brovarnik is showing off the results of her Mommy Makeover, and so far, the 90 Day Fiance star is loving the outcome.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren asked her social media followers and fans for plastic surgeon recommendations over the summer when she decided she was ready to go under the knife.

Ultimately, Loren chose Dr. Dev Vibhakar, who performed a Mommy Makeover on the 35-year-old mom of three.

Loren’s “all-natural” surgery included a breast augmentation using fat transfer from her own body, 360 liposuction, and a tummy tuck.

After months of lying low while her body continues to heal, Loren is ready to start showing off her new and improved figure.

Loren did that in a recent Instagram post, uploading a carousel of full-length mirror selfies to give her fans a look at her results after gifting herself a “zhuzh.”

The reality TV star posed in a sports bra and leggings for the photos, and in the caption, wrote, “2 months! 2 months of adjusting to my mommy makeover! 2 months of loving my joojed body! 2 months (and forever to go) of being grateful for @drdevvdo and his staff! I have a ways to 2 go but here’s to 2 months of the next chapter!”

More than 55,000 Instagram users liked Loren’s post, and thousands headed to the comments section to flood Loren’s upload with love, gushing over her new look.

However, quite a few Instagram users weren’t impressed with Loren’s surgery results or felt she didn’t need to surgically alter her appearance, and they let her know it in the comments.

Loren faces criticism for going under the knife to alter her appearance: ‘You don’t need plastic surgery!’

One of Loren’s followers noted that although she looks “great,” she is “too tiny to need plastic surgery.”

Another Instagram user told Loren that she looks “amazing” but didn’t “need anymore plastic surgery!”

Commenting on Loren’s trimmed-down appearance, another one of her critics urged her not to lose anymore weight and told the TLC star, “Now your body is looking like a 10 year old! You are beautiful already ! Having a little meat is good !”

Another one of Loren’s IG followers felt that her surgery was all in vain because she still looks “the same” even after having full-body surgery.

Since going under the knife, Loren has received a mixed bag of feedback.

While she’s faced some harsh criticism for having surgery to change her body, the momfluencer has received just as much support from her fans.

Judging by her Instagram posts, she isn’t fazed by the backlash, and we can expect even more post-op photos to come as Loren continues to heal and show off her final results.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.