Loren was feeling good about herself in a recent selfie. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is demonstrating some self-love and looking fabulous while doing it.

The 34-year-old TLC star and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, daughter Ariela Raya, in September 2022. They’re also parents to Shai, 2, and Asher, 1, making them parents to three under 3.

Despite openly struggling with postpartum depression following Ariel’s birth, Loren seems to be making progress.

She recently shared an inspiring post on Instagram, where she posed for a set of mirror selfies and showed herself some well-deserved love.

Loren posed from inside her Florida condo’s bedroom, with the sunny skies acting as the backdrop for the photos and Ariela resting in her stroller next to the bed.

In the full-body shots, Loren was clad in a casual outfit consisting of a white cropped t-shirt paired with black yoga pants. Loren wore her long, dark hair in a fashionable headband and opted for minimal accessories and makeup, accentuating her natural beauty.

Loren Brovarnik shares unfiltered postpartum pic and uplifting message with 90 Day Fiance fans

Loren’s caption began, “Felt cute. No filter. Not deleting later. I’m officially 4.5 months postpartum (after basically being pregnant since 2019) and I can honestly say that while yes, I still have my moments (many of them), I haven’t felt this good in a long time! And I’m feeling myself in these pics!!”

She also shared a motivational quote by Emile Coue that read, “Every Day In Every Way, I Am Getting Better And Better.”

In September 2022, Loren admitted that suffering from postpartum depression following Ariel’s birth was “10 times harder.” Loren admitted that, at the time, she was struggling with feeling emotionally drained and wanting to be left alone most of the time.

Despite her postpartum struggles, Loren has remained tenacious and transparent, working diligently through her issues in the public eye.

Loren is a successful social media momfluencer

As a busy stay-at-home mom and social media influencer – who also films her and Alexei’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days – Loren still finds time to take care of herself while promoting her favorite brands.

As part of her career as a momfluencer, Loren plugs many brands aimed at self-care. Loren has partnered with ViaCord to advertise their cord blood banking services and Nutrafol to combat postpartum hair shedding and thinning.

Loren has also teamed up with Savvy Giveaways to promote a dream nursery/playroom valued at $5,000 and Kevin’s Natural Foods, a convenient yet nutritious option for busy moms on the go.

Despite raising three kids, filming a hit TLC spinoff, and powering through postpartum depression, Loren still finds time to put a smile on her fans’ faces.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.