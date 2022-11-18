Loren Brovarnik shares her trick to getting motivated after a rough night with daughter Ariela

Loren had a rough night with her newborn daughter, Ariela, but was able to turn it around. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik knows that caring for a newborn is no easy task.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, daughter Ariela Raya, on September 6, 2022.

Loren and Alexei are officially parents to three under 3, as they’re also raising their sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 1.

Since giving birth to Ariela, Loren has kept her millions of social media followers in the loop regarding the ins and outs of her daily life.

That was the case earlier this week when Loren shared a video to her Instagram Stories detailing a rough night with baby Ariela.

Admittedly, Loren and Ariela did not have the best night. Loren told her fans that she woke up questioning whether she may have done something “wrong.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik shares what put her ‘in a damper’

She noted that she’s been feeling better lately as she navigates her postpartum depression journey. However, she said that now and then, something will happen that puts her in “such a damper.”

That’s when Loren admitted that she was “really proud” of herself. After debating whether or not to go for a walk, she decided that she would. And she shared an uplifting message with her fans as she took Ariela for an outdoor stroll.

Loren shared her trick for getting motivated. As she panned her cell phone’s camera to her outfit, she showed her fans that she was sporting a black tank top, biker shorts, tennis shoes, and hot pink socks.

Loren shares her motivation trick and what really matters

Her trick for getting motivated? “Put the clothes on,” Loren shared. After getting dressed, she told herself, “Alright, screw it; I’m gonna go.”

She continued, sharing the “moral of the story” with her fans, which she says is, “Even if you don’t think something’s a big deal to other people, who cares? If you do something amazing, and it’s little, and it’s a big deal to you, and you feel great about it, and you’re proud of yourself, then that’s all that matters.”

The stay-at-home mom certainly has her hands full these days, but she hasn’t let that stop her from sharing her postpartum struggles with her loyal fans. Loren has been an open book regarding her struggles and encouraged others to be open about theirs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.