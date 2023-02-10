Loren Brovarnik has no problem showing how different social media can be from real life, and she did that in a recent post.

The busy mom and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, enjoyed a date night, and they snapped a few photos to mark the occasion.

One picture showed the couple looking quite happy and smiling as Alexei wrapped one arm around his wife. The second photo in the slide showed the couple in the same pose, but that image was hazy, and Loren’s eyes were closed.

“Instagram vs reality ✨#teambrovarnik #datenight #imaandaba #momanddad,” she captioned the post.

Loren looked glam during the outing, clad in a chic black, sleeveless dress in a flowy style.

She paired the outfit with nude platform sandals and accessorized with a silver necklace and small hoop earrings.

The TLC personality looked happy and carefree with her hair in a ponytail.

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik enjoy a romantic date night

After convincing her husband to post more on social media, Alexei is making a solid effort.

He posted a photo of his night out with Loren, minus their three kids, as they enjoyed a romantic night together.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple dined at Bourbon Steak in Miami and looked cozy in the snap that Alexei shared on Instagram.

“Date night ❤️ #teambrovarnik,” he captioned the post.

While the pair looked adorable in the image, followers were more interested to find out who was babysitting Shai, Asher, and little Ariel.

Normally, Loren’s parents would take on that duty, but things are rocky between them after the pair shared their desire to move to Israel. The conversation angered Loren’s parents, who felt she was simply going along with Alexei.

A nasty confrontation took place between Loren and her mom, and in one episode, when she asked her parents to babysit the kids, they declined. It’s no wonder viewers were curious to know who was watching the kids during Loren and Alexei’s date night.

“So who is babysitting? U still in Israel?” questioned one commenter.

“Who is babysitting your kids and you and your husband are still not talking or reaching out to your mom and your sister,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user asked, “Did your parents babysit???”

“Who is babysitting the babies?” one commenter added.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Fab Fit Fun

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Loren has become a successful social media influencer.

Loren has a long-time partnership with Fab Fit Fun, and last month she excitedly shared their box full of goodies in honor of 10 years in business.

Fab Fit Fun is a subscription service that ships customers boxes full of their favorite makeup, skincare, and fashion products.

The reality TV star posted a photo wearing a pair of Kate Spade sunglasses–one of the items that came in the package. She also gave a peek at the other items contained in the box.

“I’m so excited to celebrate their 10th birthday! This box has a lot of my favorite brands,” noted Loren in her post.

The 34-year-old urged her followers to treat themselves, and she even sweetened the deal with her code, “LOREN20” which can be used for a 20% discount.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TLC and Discovery+.