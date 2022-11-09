Loren Brovarnik shares 2001 throwback photo

90 Day Fiance fans got to see an old photo of Loren Brovarnik. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik just treated fans to a throwback picture from the early aughts.

The now-34-year-old Loren shared a photo from 2001, which would have made her 12 or 13 in the snap.

Loren stood smiling at the end of a row of five girls in the photo. Her pose was turned inward, as were the other girls’ poses.

Loren was smiling with her brunette hair down and tucked behind her ears. A headband could also be seen on her head, but her outfit was mostly obscured.

The photo had a banner over it that read, “Jake’s Jazz Night,” and Loren tagged two out of the five girls in the picture. Over herself was a little sticker that read, “It me.”

In text over the photo, Loren let 90 Day fans know that the picture was taken “Circa 2001.”

Loren Brovarnik has shared throwback pictures with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and her Ukrainian/Israeli husband Alexei Brovarnik recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary, having gotten married in September 2015 on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance.

To commemorate the occasion, Loren shared a carousel full of throwback photos of her and Alexei that included one where she was rocking Daisy Dukes.

For another anniversary post, Loren shared two throwback photos from around the time they got married, with one even making fun of the green card stigma.

Loren has also been known to share old photos of herself without her husband and was even one of the 90 Day cast members to participate in the Teenage Dirtbag challenge, where she shared photos from her teen years.

In the video, Loren shared six different snaps from that time in her life.

Loren and Alexei have three kids under three

Loren gave birth to her and Alexei’s third child on September 9, 2022.

With the birth of their first daughter, Ariel, Loren and Alexei were then parents to three kids under three years old.

All three of their children had to spend time in the NICU, having been born prematurely.

While Loren and Alexei had gender reveal parties for their two boys, Shai and Asher, they decided to let the third pregnancy be a total surprise and find out the gender when the baby was delivered.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.