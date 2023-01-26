90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik brought her fashion A-game to the world premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The 34-year-old TLC star joined some friends to walk the carpet for the movie’s premiere in South Florida.

Loren made the trek from Hollywood, Florida, to Miami Beach’s Regal South Beach Cinema for the star-studded event.

For the evening’s festivities, Loren looked incredible in a low-cut brown crop top with spaghetti straps and a ribbed design that tied in a knot at her bustline.

Loren paired her top with white, wide-legged pants and a pair of chunky platform sandals. She carried a green clutch and accessorized with a diamond choker, simple stud earrings, and a silver nose ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Loren was still rocking a tan from her recent Mexican getaway with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and she wore her long, dark hair down in a center part.

Loren Brovarnik is fashion goals for Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere

She posed alongside a friend, who looked equally as stunning, as she stood before the Magic Mike’s Last Dance backdrop on the gray carpet, flashing her dazzling smile.

“Casual evening with @ro_greenberg,” read the caption on the pic.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In another photo shared to her Instagram Stories, the TLC star posed on the cobblestone street next to another friend. The ladies looked radiant as they posed for a photo outside the cinema.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The star of the Magic Mike franchise, Channing Tatum, shared a promo poster to his Instagram Story with details about the evening’s event.

In the photo, he posed alongside his co-star, Selma Hayek. “Come watch the celebrity carpet arrivals for the world premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the promo read, noting there would be ticket giveaways, a live DJ, and more.

Pic credit: @channingtatum/Instagram

90 Day Fiance darling Loren Brovarnik is a successful momfluencer

Loren has been living her best life these days. After giving birth to her and Alexei’s third child in September, Loren has been finding her groove again as a newly-minted mom of three.

Although she stays busy filming her and Alexei’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, she still finds time to interact daily with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Her popularity from the 90 Day Fiance franchise has helped catapult her career as a self-described social media momfluencer. Loren plugs her favorite brands and pieces on IG, ranging from baby items, fashion and jewelry, and nutritional supplements.

Loren’s latest collab was with Jenny Craig, and she’s also plugged other food brands such as Ready. Set. Food!, Kevin’s Natural Foods, and Hello Fresh.

It’s clear that Loren is at the top of her game, and she isn’t letting anything slow her down when it comes to working hard and playing hard.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.