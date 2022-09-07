Loren Brovarnik rocks Daisy Dukes for throwback with Alex

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated seven years together and shared throwbacks with fans. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have a lot to celebrate, but yesterday, Loren focused on a milestone.

Loren shared a seventh anniversary post to let her husband know how much she appreciated him.

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to nine different throwback photos of Loren and Alex, and each one was cuter than the next for the couple that appears to still be very much in love.

Loren and Alex are currently expecting their third child together. Once their newest baby is born, they will be parents to three under three.

The OG 90 Day pair has gone back and forth on the number of kids they want to try for, and if they are okay having all boys if this next child also turns out to be a boy.

For this pregnancy, unlike their others, they have decided not to do a gender reveal and let the sex of this next baby be a surprise.

Loren commands 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and yesterday, she shared a series of throwback photos of herself and Alex from what appears to be their time before children.

The nine carefree-looking photos were a mix of adorable selfies or pictures taken of them in different settings.

In one of the photos, Loren was posing with Alex as she wore Daisy Dukes paired with shades.

In the caption of the throwback post, Loren wrote to her husband, “I definitely hit the jackpot with you babe! Cheers to lucky number 7!! Happy anniversary haim sheli! I love you! 💕.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be returning for a second season

A sophomore season of the 90 Day spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been announced, albeit without a premiere date.

Season 1 of the show focused on Loren and Alex as they dealt with two under two amid Loren’s second pregnancy. Their NICU journey was also focused on, as was Loren’s coping with being alone while Alex visited family in Israel.

In Season 2, Loren and Alex will find out about their third pregnancy and endeavor to move into a bigger place and possibly out of Florida.

Also focused on will be their family trip to Israel and their firstborn son Shai’s foray into baby modeling.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.