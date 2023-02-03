Loren Brovarnik rocks crop top and denim shorts for ‘appreciation post’

Loren Brovarnik recently shared an appreciation post to herself and she’s already getting a slew of positive responses from her supporters.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star is now five months postpartum and she was looking and feeling good in the photo shared on social media.

She was casually dressed for a day out in a pair of stylish denim shorts with frills at the hem, paired with a black crop top with short sleeves.

Loren snapped a selfie outside as she enjoyed the Florida weather while taking her daughter, Ariel, for a stroll. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag on the handle of the stroller.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-three rocked a pair of Aviator sunglasses in the photo and her hair was flowing down her shoulder.

She accessorized the outfit with a silver necklace and small stud earrings while looking fresh-faced and happy in the outdoor selfie.

“An appreciation post to me – because I’m allowed to!” wrote Loren in her caption. “And to anyone else out there who is worried about showing themselves some love publicly – DO IT! Show yourself some love proudly.”

Loren Brovarnic gets compliments on her post-baby body

Loren gave her followers a full view of her outfit with a quick swipe on her Instagram post. This time she struck a pose inside her living room with one hand in her pocket and one leg pointed in front of the other.

The TLC personality noted in her caption that “Hard work pays off and I can’t believe this week I’m 5 months postpartum!”

Her Instagram followers agreed with the sentiment and raved about how good she looked only months after giving birth to her third child.

One commenter said, “WTF?! You look amazing!!! Damn your body bounces back like magic?”

“No Wonder you have 3 Kids! Yo bounce back so fast… 😅 you go girl! Congrats!” added someone else.

Meanwhile, some people wanted to know the secret to Loren’s bounce back and asked her to share.

“Please help!! What are you doing to lose the baby weight??” asked one Instagram user.

Another person noted that she was the same age as Loren but wasn’t having an easy time losing weight. She urged her, “Can you please share weight loss tips??”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren, by the way, has already revealed that her 12-pound weight loss is a result of Jenny Craig.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Jenny Craig

Loren is now a partner with Jenny Craig and she’s already seeing results.

She’s been endorsing the company on social media and recently demonstrated how quick and easy it was to prepare their packaged meals.

Loren raved about the Jenny Fresh meals which are delivered to her door. She noted that they have more variety and even gluten-free options.

She shared a snap of some options while preparing a “protein-packed Chicken Chile Verde Bake,” for dinner.

In the shared video, the company noted that their “Fresh bundle includes 7 new, chef-crafted entrees that make eating healthy simple and delish.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.