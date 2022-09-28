Loren Brovarnik receives support from 90 Day Fiance fans after sharing body-positive postpartum photo

Loren’s fans gushed over her recent post-baby, body-positive post. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik inspired her fans with a recent body positivity pic just weeks after giving birth.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on September 6.

Loren is an open book on social media, often sharing her struggles with her 1.4M followers on Instagram.

Most recently, Loren has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression, admitting that it’s been ten times as hard to manage the third time around.

In addition to her mental health, Loren has also been candid with her fans about her post-baby body. She recently shared an ab-baring post in which she sported a black crop top and matching shorts, wearing her hair in a high ponytail and rocking a pair of white smiley-face socks as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Loren posed, facing the mirror head-on in the first slide, turning to reveal her side view in the second pic.

Loren Brovarnik receives praise from 90 Day Fiance fans for body positivity photo

She captioned her Instagram post, “Sometimes a smile is a way to fight through the tears. Smile back. It helps.”

Loren’s share was met with plenty of support from her followers, who took to the comments to show her some love.

“Show em how that bounce back is done Loren!!!” one of Loren’s admirers wrote with another comment reading, “Post [partum] mom of three looking awesome.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another fan remarked how “amazing” Loren looks for just giving birth a few weeks ago, while another remarked how “inspiring” she is to other women.

“Keep up the great work, mama! You are doing so awesome,” wrote another doting fan.

Shortly after sharing her post, Loren took to her IG Stories to share the same photo, this time with a different message.

Loren admits sharing her post-baby body is ‘hard’

Loren made it clear that although she’s been sharing body-baring pics on social media, it doesn’t mean she’s comfortable with it. In fact, she admitted that it’s “hard” for her.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“I’m not posting these for praise or for body bounce back comments… I’m wearing high waisted for a reason,” Loren told her fans after receiving an abundance of body-positive comments.

Instead, Loren said she posts these types of posts because she wants to help others “fight through their comfort zone” right along with her, admitting that it helps her to know she’s not alone.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.