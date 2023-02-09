Loren Brovarnik puts troll on blast and says ‘peace out haters’

Loren Brovarnik received nasty texts from an online troll who reeled off some crazy accusations.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star put the hater on blast and shared a screenshot of the cruel DMs she received.

The user has been trolling the busy mom since last year, as some of the messages were dated from November.

In one message, they called Loren a “horrible mother.”

In another message, they wrote, “congratulations on mutilation of your daughter,” seemingly in response to when Loren took Ariel to get her ears pierced at two months old.

The text thread showed that the mom-of-three has not responded to the nasty comments, but that did not stop the user from trolling her.

The critic also responded to an adorable photo of baby Ariel that was posted on Loren’s Instagram Story. The TLC personality wrote the word “scandalous” on the photo and the troll responded with, “[That’s] sickening! What’s scandalous about an infant.”

Loren posted the screenshot online and asked, “WHAT. IS. WRONG. WITH. PEOPLE?!”

She later shared a photo while holding up the peace sign and added, “Lead with love. ✌🏻out haters.”

Loren Brovarnik clapped back at a troll. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik claps back at online trolls

The reality TV personality wasn’t done calling out the haters after she put the nasty troll on blast.

In a video first shared on her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old confessed to being confused as to why social media users follow people they dislike.

“I literally never understood why people follow people they don’t like or they wanna bash,” she confessed in the clip. “What enjoyment do people who do that get out of it?”

Loren made it clear that she prefers to follow people who inspire and motivate her and who she likes.

This is not the first time that the TLC star has clapped back at social media trolls, she’s had to do that a few times. Late last year she told one troll to back up after she was bombarded with questions about her newborn.

After Ariel was born, she stayed in the NICU for some time, but people blasted Loren for not posting the baby or sharing any updates about her.

However, when one Instagram user accused Loren of acting like her baby girl didn’t exist, that was the final straw and she chastised the woman for her brazen comment.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Mermade Hair

Loren has her share of haters, but she also has a slew of supporters, so she recently shared a great product with them.

Her latest collaboration was with Mermade Hair, and in a video posted on Instagram, she endorsed the brand and demonstrated how quick and easy it was to use their blow dryer brush.

Loren sported wet hair in the clip, and then she used the blow dryer to transform her hair into bouncy layers for a good hair day.

“Use my code LOREN and see for yourself why I love and use it! ” noted Loren in the caption.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.