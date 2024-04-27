Loren Brovarnik opens up about staying on reality TV: ‘I’m not having babies to stay on 90 Day Fiance’

Loren Brovarnik doesn’t plan on expanding her family — at least not for the sake of reality TV.

The 90 Day Fiance personality is no stranger to sharing her personal life with millions of viewers.

She and her Israeli-born husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, debuted their international love story during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance.

Since then, Loren and Alex have been featured in numerous spinoffs and even snagged their own, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which ran for three seasons.

These days, the couple’s storyline is playing out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and they recently traveled to NYC to chat with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith about their life on and off-screen.

Loren, 35, and Alexei, 35, chatted about life as parents to their three young children, Shai, Asher, and Ariel (Ari), and whether they plan to add a fourth child to the mix.

Loren Brovarnik admits she has baby fever

Although Loren recently underwent a head-to-toe Mommy Makeover — including fat transfer to her breasts and liposuction on her chin and her abs — she admits it’s a real possibility.

“I freaking have baby fever,” Loren revealed. “But do I really want to go back? Forget about the surgery, right?”

“You can always get [it] redone, but like, do I want to go backwards? I don’t know. Never say never,” the mom of three added.

As for Alex, a fourth child would be their last one.

“That’s the max. That’s where we are. Never say never, but not more than that,” Alex told Rachel.

Loren refuses to have more kids to stay on 90 Day Fiance

The husband-and-wife duo of nine years also opened up about their tenure within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

When asked by Rachel when they plan to stop filming for TLC, Loren joked, “We’ll talk at, like, Season 20.”

“Well, I’m not having babies to stay on 90 Day Fiance,” Loren jokingly added.

Alex chimed in, “Yeah, no babies. I don’t know, I guess as long as they want, but I never imagined it will be still here 10 years after shooting Happily Ever After?”

When it comes down to it, Loren enjoys sharing her life with the 90 Day Fiance universe, but she admits she doesn’t understand why fans are so fascinated by her and Alex’s storyline.

“I don’t think we still understand it,” Loren continued. “Like, people come up to us, and they’re like, ‘Can we say hi?’ We’re like, ‘Yes, of course.'”

“Like, we are so normal,” Loren added. “I don’t know … we try not to get caught up in it because we don’t want it to change us.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.