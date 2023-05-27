Loren Brovarnik ‘mentally checked out’ before setting sail on ‘adults only cruise’

Loren Brovarnik and her husband Alexei are currently on an adult-only cruise as they take a break from the hustle and bustle of work and parenting.

Loren could barely contain her excitement as she took to social media and shared some of the moments leading up to their trip.

The 90 Day Fiance star initially posted a photo surrounded by heaps of clothes and confessed to being “mentally checked out.”

However, it wasn’t long before she was packed and ready for some fun and relaxation on the high seas with Virgin Voyages.

Based on her latest post, we know that the couple has already set sail, and we’ll be keeping an eye on all their fun activities.

Knowing Loren, she will keep us updated every step of the way, and we love that about her.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have set sail for an adults-only cruise

The mom of three wants us to know that she has left the kids behind to spend some private time with her handsome hubby.

Loren made sure to stress the fact that she and Alexei were on an adult-only trip, and she was overjoyed about that.

In one of the clips posted on Instagram, Loren was already dressed and almost ready to go, with some last-minute packing still left to do. But first, an update for her followers.

“Alex and I are going on a cruise, an adults-only cruise. We’re going on a Virgin Voyages cruise. We’re so excited,” shared the TLC personality. “I’m packing, obviously.”

After showing off her cute visor, which she packed for the trip, Loren told her 1.4 million Instagram followers to “follow our stories cause we’re going on vacation, we’re cruising.”

“Just a little excited,” she added while doing her happy dance.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long before she shared another update–this time from the cruise ship.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is headed to the Caribbean

Loren and Alexei boarded the ship and shared a video showing off their fancy room where they would spend the next few days.

Loren gave us a quick tour as Alexei quickly made himself at home with a drink in hand while comfortably sitting in a chair.

Meanwhile, we got a bit of envy after Loren showed us the cute balcony, complete with a hammock and a stunning view of the sea.

The couple, who currently live in Florida, set sail on the Scarlett Lady from Miami, and they’ll be headed to the Dominican Republic and then the Bahamas before returning home to their three kids.

