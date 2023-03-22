Loren Brovarnik is six months postpartum and looking amazing despite her ups and downs.

The 90 Day Fiance star, who has no problem sharing the good, bad, and ugly with her supporters, just posted a casual photo showing off her “mom bun.”

Loren’s hair was in a messy updo, and she was barefoot while clad in a sports bra and gray sweatpants, and she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom.

Loren shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “The mom bun. 💪🏼 #momfluencer #reality #hardworkpaysoff #ppd #6monthspostpartum.”

However, it wasn’t her hair that most people were focused on; it was her enviable abs.

Many people commented on the TLC star’s transformation since giving birth to her third child Ariel in September 2022.

Loren has lost quite a bit of weight since joining forces with Jenny Craig, but her toned abs in the photo proved that she’s been exercising and putting in the hard work as well.

Loren Brovarnik causes envy with her mom abs

The 90 Day Fiance star got some great compliments on her Instagram post, but most were geared toward how fit she looked in the photo.

“I’m not looking at the bun. I’m checking out those Mom ABS!! Get it girl,” wrote one commenter.

“Forget the bun, those abs are 🔥🔥🔥,” said someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “Your abs were the fist thing I noticed! Great job ❤️.”

“The mom ABS GIIIRLLLL 🙌,” added someone else.

People also wanted to know what type of workout Loren did to get her toned abs, but they’re still waiting for the 34-year-old to drop her workout routine.

Someone asked, “What workout are you doing to get those abs!!! 🔥❤️ Hot Momma!!!”

Another Instagram user reiterated the comment saying, “Share your workouts with us!! You look AMAZING!!!”

“What abs exercises are you doing?! You look great!!!!” asked someone else.

One Instagram user also noted, “as long as it’s not Ozempic,” referring to the controversial medication that celebs have been using as a quick weight loss method.

However, Loren already shut down those claims last month, noting, “just because somebody is losing weight doesn’t mean that they’re on Ozempic.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik enjoys Skinny Dipped

Loren has a sweet tooth, and during her pregnancies, she craved chocolate and found a guilt-free way to enjoy her cravings.

She discovered Skinny Dipped, which only contains “2-4 grams of sugar depending on the product.”

Loren promoted the brand on Instagram and noted, “I’m so glad I found @skinnydipped because they make seriously delish chocolate treats with only so I don’t feel bad about indulging, at all.”

Some of the Skinny Dipped products include dark chocolate peanut butter, dark chocolate hazelnut fudge, and dark chocolate salted caramel cashew.

The sweet treats are available in Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and Target, and the products are all-natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

