Loren Brovarnik looks better than ever in then-and-now bikini pic

Loren Brovarnik needs to share her beauty secrets with us because the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t age!

The reality TV star recently celebrated her 35th birthday and enjoyed a day on the water.

Anyone who follows Loren will know that her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, rented a boat for her special day, which they enjoyed with their friends.

Loren uploaded an adorable photo of herself and Alexei posing from the boat to her Instagram Story, showing off their birthday celebration ensembles.

Loren looked incredible in a royal blue bikini with a top and cheeky bottoms. The mom of three was tanned and toned in the photo, adding a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses and a messy bun to her look as she posed for the camera.

Alexei wore a backward hat, a colorfully-patterned button-down shirt, and black swim trunks with pink stripes across the legs.

Loren Brovarnik defies aging in pics taken four years apart

The image was captioned with the date July 1, 2023.

Alexei joined his lovely wife, Loren, for a couple’s snap for Loren’s 35th birthday boat bash. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In a subsequent upload, Loren shared another photo from four years ago, atop a hill overlooking mountains and clouds in the distance. In the pic, a youthful Alexei and Loren struck a similar pose with their arms around each other’s waists.

Once again, Alexei wore a backward hat, this time opting for a gray t-shirt, yellow shorts, and sandals, and sported some facial hair.

Loren and Alexei posed for a photo taken four years ago. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren must be bathing in the Fountain of Youth because she looked nearly identical as she does present-day, this time clad in a black crop top and black biker shorts paired with teal green tennis shoes.

The photo was captioned with the date July 6, 2019, nearly four years to the date of the boat photo.

The 90 Day Fiance star kicked herself back into shape with diet and exercise

Loren has been proudly rocking swimsuits all summer, showing off the hard work she’s been putting in to shed the pregnancy weight she gained after welcoming her daughter, Ariel.

Despite constant speculation that she used the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to drop the unwanted pounds, Loren has repeatedly clapped back.

In fact, Loren has gotten back in shape the old-fashioned way — with a regular exercise routine and counting calories.

Loren often brings her workout partner, little Ari, along with her to the gym, where she records her workouts to share with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old “momfluencer” can usually be found pumping iron, doing crunches, and performing pushups to break a sweat and burn calories.

As Loren noted in an Instagram post from June, her success is attributed to lifestyle changes, not weight-loss medication.

“No filter. Hard work. Dedication,” Loren captioned the carousel of photos. “And a good workout partner. ✨ 💪🏼.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.