Loren Brovarnik got her first laser treatment, and now she is weekend ready, as she expressed in a recent post.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star shared photos on social media clad in a chic black romper as she posed in her kitchen. The outfit featured a halter neckline with buttons down the front and large pockets.

She was barefoot for the mirror selfie with her hair slicked back in a low ponytail and appeared bare-faced in the snap while wearing a small gold necklace and earrings.

“Hair free, care free. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 An outfit change and I’m weekend ready 💃🏻 #momfluencer #vibes #agoodmoment,” the mom of three captioned the post.

In case you’re confused by the hair-free comment, that was about her self-care day, which included a trip to the spa.

Her mission for the day was to get laser hair removal on her entire body for the first time after thinking about it for quite some time.

Loren captured the moment and shared it on her Instagram Story, noting that she wants her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, to get the treatment on his upper back.

One thing is for sure, Loren was happy with the results, and after it was over, she posted a picture of her hair-free legs. In another slide, she included a photo from her time at the spa, as she smiled while getting the cosmetic treatment done.

People want to know the secret to Loren Brovarnik’s post-baby body

After sharing the photos with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, the 90 Day Fiance star got a slew of compliments about how fantastic she looked after recently giving birth.

One commenter asked, “How did you lose so much weight?”

“You look AMAZING! What’s your secret?” queried someone else.

One person reiterate the sentiment with, “What’s the secret/recipe? You look amazing.”

“OMMMGGGG u look amazing 😍😍. What diet are you on please 🙏,” asked another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

That diet plan is Jenny Craig, which Loren talked about several weeks ago after partnering with the weight loss brand.

In January, the 34-year-old announced that she had lost 12 pounds since she signed up for the plan–which includes three low-calorie meals per day, plus snacks.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a big fan of Tula Skincare

Loren lives in Florida, so it’s no surprise that she needs good sunscreen for the entire family.

The 90 Day Fiance star is a big fan of Tula Skincare–a brand that creates clean and clinically effective products made from superfood and probiotic extracts.

Loren said she wears the Tula SPF 30 Protect and Glow Sunscreen Gel every day, while Alexei wears the Tula Mineral Sunscreen.

The Protect and Glow sunscreen contains papaya and pineapple with probiotic extracts that won’t clog the pores, and the product won the title for Best SPF at the Health 2020 Beauty Awards.

Loren noted in her caption, “We’ve been wearing @tula for a while now…SPF is sooo easy and so important to add to your every day skincare routine! 🌞.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.