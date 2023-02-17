Loren Brovarnik is ready for her ‘glow up’ as she shares her latest cosmetic treatment

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik is “weekend ready” with an all-new “glow up” after undergoing an aesthetic treatment.

Loren shares much of her personal life with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and her latest cosmetic procedure was no exception.

Ahead of the weekend, the reality TV star took a poll in her Instagram Stories, telling her followers she was getting laser hair removal done and asking them if they’d done the same.

Loren recorded herself as she and her daughter, Ariel, made their way to Hallandale Beach, Florida, for her self-care day.

“I’m going to get laser hair removal,” Loren said as she pushed Ariel’s stroller through the parking lot of a business center, adding, “This is literally what makes me excited in life right now.”

In the upper corner of her video, Loren added a gif that read, “Glow up.”

As Loren walked into the salon, she shared some videos of the interior, including the receptionist, who she’s known for years.

The mom of three also snapped a photo of the spa’s wall decorated with neon lights that read, “Be You. Do You. For You.”

While undergoing the procedure, Loren recorded herself from her spa bed, donning protective eyewear. Loren opted to have the laser hair removal done on her entire body, including her underarms and her legs.

Loren shared some snaps from her spa day experience. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

She noted it wasn’t as painful as she’d anticipated and even joked in a caption that she would send her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, to have his upper back done since he has “hair growing there.”

Following the procedure, Loren took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of fresh-faced selfies and show off the results.

Loren wore a black shorts romper with a tortoiseshell button-down front and an elastic waistband. Standing barefoot in her kitchen for the snap, Loren looked amazing, showing off her new smoother, hair-free skin with her hair secured in a ponytail.

“Hair free, care free. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 An outfit change and I’m weekend ready 💃🏻 #momfluencer #vibes #agoodmoment,” she captioned the post.

As a successful momfluencer, Loren promotes a variety of brands on social media

Loren is big on self-care and often shares videos of herself applying and promoting her favorite beauty brands.

One such brand that Loren recently advertised was Mermade Hair, which sells its award-winning blow dry brush. In addition to blow-drying products, Mermade Hair also offers hair care products, heatless styling accessories, and a variety of other hair tools.

In addition to self-care companies, the self-proclaimed momfluencer often promotes other brands, such as jewelry designers, monthly subscription services, and recently, Task Rabbit.

Task Rabbit provides services such as furniture assembly, house cleaning, home organization, and moving. Loren employed the company a few months ago to help with upgrades around the house, including assembling new beds for her sons, Shai and Asher’s bedroom.

After showing off the end result, Loren told her fans, “And this is why I use Task Rabbit. They can literally do anything. I love booking a task through Task Rabbit. It makes my life so much easier. Definitely check ’em out.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.