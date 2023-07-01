Loren Brovarnik is giving ‘Business in the front party in the back’ vibes in cheeky blue bikini

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik is on a mission to prove that hard work pays off.

The mom of three has been working hard to regain her pre-pregnancy figure, and it shows.

To kick off her birthday weekend, Loren posed for a couple of mirror selfies clad in a bikini that showed off the hard work she’s been putting in.

Loren posed inside the bedroom of her Florida condo, looking fresh-faced and ultra-fit as she smiled for a front-facing selfie.

Loren wore a beautiful blue bikini with a tank-style top and itty-bitty bottoms. She wore her hair in a casual top bun and smiled slightly as she snapped the pic.

“Todays mood: Business in the front,” read the accompanying caption.

Loren Brovarnik gets cheeky to show off her ‘Party in the back’

In a second full-length mirror selfie, Loren snapped a photo of herself from behind, getting cheeky as she showed off her toned derriere.

Loren shows off her fit physique while modeling a new bikini. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Complementing the caption from her first pic, Loren captioned the second image, “Party in the back.”

Loren shows off her sensational figure in a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance alum is dedicated to working out and eating right to maintain her sensational figure

So how has Loren regained her sensational physique? The TLC star has utilized good, old-fashioned exercise and diet changes to shed unwanted pregnancy pounds and get fit.

Loren has a busy schedule between raising three kids under three and working full-time as a social media influencer, but she doesn’t let that stop her from committing to a healthy lifestyle.

Loren frequently documents her gym sessions on Instagram, where she can often be found lifting weights and breaking a sweat. In addition, Loren has also used Jenny Craig’s meal plans to eat healthily before the company went belly up.

Loren continually defends herself against weight-loss critics

Although Loren has come under fire from her fair share of critics who say she’s skipped corners to lose weight, the 35-year-old reality TV fan-favorite has inspired her fans by brushing off the criticism and living her best life.

Despite Loren’s critics accusing her of jumping on the Ozempic bandwagon to drop the weight, she has continually denied the accusations.

“Ozempic was never and will never be an option for me,” Loren told her naysayers last month in response to the ongoing claims.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.