Loren Brovarnik is feeling it as she rocks designer in bedroom selfie

Loren Brovarnik is a proud “momfluencer,”–as she likes to call it– and she was feeling herself after getting dressed up for a day out.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star snapped a mirror selfie before heading out the door, and she shared the post with her social media followers.

A slimmed-down Loren rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with a black cardigan and a pair of black sandals from one of her favorite brands, Jack Rogers.

The mom of three sported hot pink nails as she snapped a bedroom selfie with one hand tucked into her shorts. She accessorized the casual outfit with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and sported a delicate gold necklace.

She also rocked a pair of dark-rimmed glasses and had her hair parted to the side and flowing down her shoulder.

“Felt it. 🖤#momfluencer #ppd,” Loren captioned her Instagram post.

Loren Brovarnik gets rave reviews on her postpartum snapback

After sharing the stylish photos on Instagram, Loren’s Instagram followers took to the comment section to rave about her snapback.

The 34-year-old gave birth to her daughter Ariel in September of 2022, so Loren is now a little over four months postpartum, and she looks great.

“You look amazing!! That baby weight came off in a second…great job,” wrote one commenter.

“How did you get your weight off so fast ?? You look great!!!” added someone else.

One person asked the TLC star, “Please share some postpartum fitness tips 🔥.”

Another Instagram user added, “Loren You Look Absolutely AMAZING GIRL! You Better Work!! @lorenbrovarnik 😍.”

Loren has already revealed that she teamed up with Jenny Craig and has embraced the new lifestyle change, and that’s why she’s seeing results.

She also works out, and we’ve seen several snaps of the reality TV personality on walks while pushing little Ariel in her stroller.

Loren Brovarnik shares adorable snap with daughter Ariel

The mother-daughter duo makes quite a cute pair, and most recently, Loren posted a video with the happy baby.

Loren held Ariel in her arms as she recorded the baby smiling at herself in the mirror. She looked adorable in her little yellow dress with a pacifier in her mouth.

In one scene, Ariel smiled so big that the pacifier fell to the floor, but that didn’t stop Loren’s mini-me from giving the camera another happy laugh as her mom recorded the moment.

“Love yourself 💕#mygirl #selflove,” Loren captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Kevin’s Natural Foods

Some time ago, Loren promoted Kevin’s Natural Foods, a company dedicated to clean eating.

“With a growing family and appetites expanding, I need something quick and delicious! I’ve actually been using @kevins.natural.foods a lot lately because they have clean ingredients,” noted Loren in her caption.

The company sells healthy entree kits with a variety of meals included in each bundle that can be prepared in five minutes.

The meals are Paleo and Keto certified, gluten and soy free, and they do not contain antibiotics or refined sugar.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.