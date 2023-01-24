90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is wishing she was still in vacation mode.

The brunette beauty recently returned to Florida after enjoying a kids-free getaway to Mexico with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

Loren and Alexei stayed at the Nizuc Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico, where they enjoyed the sun, sand, and warm temperatures south of the border.

Now back home in Hollywood, Florida, Loren has been reminiscing about her tropical vacation.

The TLC star took to her Instagram Stories to share a breathtaking photo featuring her sunbathing on a lounge chair on the beaches of the Caribbean vacation destination Isla Mujeres.

Cloud-free, sapphire blue skies and turquoise-colored water served as the backdrop for Loren’s stunning shot. Also in the background were fellow beachgoers with white umbrellas scattered along the waterfront and some yachts floating just off the coast.

Loren Brovarnik is sunkissed in gorgeous sunbathing shot

Loren donned a bikini with a black bandeau top paired with black-and-white patterned bottoms, showcasing her incredible bikini body.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The mom of three wore her long, dark hair in a high bun, donning a pair of blue mirror aviator shades as she looked up toward the sun.

“Take me back to paradise,” she captioned the photo.

Since joining the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 3 of the flagship series and being introduced to fans of the show in 2015, Loren quickly became a fan favorite. She and Alexei snagged their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren’s 90 Day Fiance fame helped launch her momfluencer career

Her bubbly and relatable personality has garnered her 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She’s also amassed another 539,000 followers on her and Alexei’s joint Facebook page.

Loren, a self-described momfluencer (mom influencer), can attribute her massive social media following to her success as a reality TV star. She’s capitalized on her popularity and has made a name for herself as an online influencer.

The 34-year-old recently partnered with Jenny Craig and has teamed up with Hello Fresh and Ready. Set. Food’s guided system to introducing babies to allergens at an early age.

As a lover of all things fashion and beauty, Loren also teamed up with independent personal shopper Order Luxe and lab-created diamond designer James Allen Rings.

In addition to being a fashionista, Loren is passionate about healthy living and has plugged brands such as Modern Fertility, which offers at-home hormone tests, Nutrafol to combat postpartum hair shedding, and Ritual daily vitamins.

Between raising three kids under three and staying busy with her TV and online careers, Loren’s recent vacation was certainly much-needed and well-deserved.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.