Loren Brovarnik is ‘bringing bandeau tops back’ in tropical beachfront bikini snaps

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is enjoying a tropical getaway and, as per usual, looks amazing while rocking the latest fashion trends.

Loren, her husband Alexei Brovarnik, and their three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ari, are enjoying a family vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in part to celebrate Asher’s second birthday.

The family of five is staying at Club Med, an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana, where they’re enjoying everything the island locale has to offer.

Anyone who follows Loren on Instagram knows that a vacation wouldn’t be complete without photographic evidence that she’s thoroughly enjoying the sun and sand, and that’s exactly what she provided.

The 35-year-old mom of three uploaded some selfies to Instagram this week, showing off her beachfront attire as she soaked up the rays.

Loren wore a black bikini with a tie-front bandeau top paired with a black crocheted coverup featuring multi-color flower accents, showing off the hard work she’s been putting in to shed her post-pregnancy pounds.

Loren Brovarnik brings ‘Justice for the bandeau’ bikini top with beachfront selfies

The TLC star added a pair of black shades and styled her hair in a messy bun, perfect for a casual day at the beach.

In her caption, Loren poked fun at the backlash she’s received in recent months for donning a bandeau bikini top.

“Justice for the bandeau 👙,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #bringbandeausback, #bikiniszn, #momfluencer, #nofilter, and #hardworkpaysoffs.

Although Loren felt she needed to defend her bikini-style choice, her fans didn’t think she needed to justify anything. In the comments section of her post, which received over 34,000 likes, Loren found support from her 1.4 million fans and followers.

Loren’s fans gush over her vacation style

“It doesn’t need Justice! You rocked it then and now! 🖤” wrote one of Loren’s fans.

A couple of Loren’s fellow reality TV stars also stopped by to show her some love. Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives of Miami left a series of clapping-hands emojis in her comment, while Loren’s friend and fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Elizabeth Castravet wrote, “Yesss🔥🔥🔥.”

Loren’s fans loved her DR beachfront look. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“They’re my go to. Best tan lines!” said another Instagram user, defending Loren’s bandeau bikini top choice.

In her Instagram Story, Loren gave her followers another attire at her beachy look with a full-length mirror selfie. The social media influencer struck a stylish pose from inside her hotel room, looking ready for some fun in the sun.

Loren captioned the image “Poolside” and tagged Elan’s Instagram handle, where she found the coverup, called the Sarita Kimono, which is currently on sale for $68 at ShopElan.com.

Loren showed off her poolside look with a full-length mirror selfie. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren is a successful social media influencer with millions of followers

While Loren isn’t enjoying some time away from everyday life in a tropical location, she stays busy earning an income as a social media influencer.

Her reality TV fame has earned her millions of fans and followers, so Loren’s opinions have become valuable to her fanbase.

With the broad reach she has on social media, becoming a momfluencer was the perfect job opportunity for Loren, as she’s proven.

Loren promotes her favorite brands and services on Instagram, most frequently including Temu, Task Rabbit, FabFitFun, and her favorite skincare brand, Tumeri.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.