Loren Brovarnik is ‘beyond happy’ with her results 3-months after cosmetic surgery

Loren Brovarnik posted a three-month update after her plastic surgery, and so far, she’s “beyond happy” with the results.

Her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, also loves his wife’s new look, so the haters can say what they want — and they’ve been saying a lot.

After giving birth to her third child, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star underwent a mommy makeover a few months ago and received much backlash from critics.

A few weeks ago, she shared an update with her followers, but people threw shade at the mom of three and claimed they didn’t see the difference.

Remember that Loren had already lost a ton of weight after partnering with Jenny Craig and had come quite close to her pre-baby body.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So when she shared her decision to do a natural mommy makeover, which included 360 liposuction, a tummy tuck, and fat transfer to her breasts, she got a lot of criticism.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old is not letting the chatter affect her life, and even with the backlash, she continues to chronicle her results on social media.

Loren Brovarnik raves over impressive results after her cosmetic surgery

Loren Brovarnik was always a hot mama, and now she’s feeling more confident than ever.

The TLC star is ready for bikini season, three months after going under the knife, as she showed off her impressive results on Instagram.

Loren had a recent checkup with her doctor, and she snapped photos of her visit as she recovers from surgery.

She also posted filter-free photos in a bikini and raved about being happy with how her body had transformed.

“Bikini szn 👙,” wrote Loren in her caption. “This is 3 months post surgery and no filter.”

She noted that recovery is going well and “I’m beyond happy with my decision to go with @drdevvdo for my tummy tuck, 360 liposuction and a fat transfer.”

Alexei Brovarnik says wife Loren is ‘looking good’ after surgery

Let the haters do what they do best because Loren is happy with her decision to undergo surgery, and so is her husband Alexei.

After she posted the bikini photos online, he took to the comments to show his wife some love.

“Looking good babe!” he wrote.

Alexei wasn’t the only one who was impressed with Loren’s body. Several of her followers commented positively on the post as well.

“You look amazing!!!! I feel like this is the best, most natural looking tummy tuck I’ve ever seen,” said one commenter.

“Obsessed with your results!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 You look so natural. 😍 Hot Mama!” said someone else.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One Instagram user said, “We need before and after pic girl! 😍you look amazing but you’ve always looked great ❤️.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.