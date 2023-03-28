90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik was only in New York City for 24 hours, but she accomplished a lot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren has teamed up with some big-name brands recently.

Loren collaborated with shoe designer Jack Rogers and, during her recent quick trip to NYC, met up with some of her other favorite designers for some upcoming partnerships.

Loren took to her Instagram Story to share some of her adventures, telling her followers, “I’m back in New York for 24 hours. Literally 24 hours, so make sure you follow my Stories because I’m going to some of my favorite places in the city, and you don’t want to miss ’em.”

Her first stop was at the jewelry store James Allen, where she met with an employee to share some of their items, perfect for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.

Following her trip to James Allen, Loren visited another one of her favorite brands, DaRucci Leather, while in The Big Apple. While at their shop, Loren couldn’t help but stock up on adorable matching jackets for herself and her kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is back in NYC to shop and promote her favorite brands

Loren also shared a snap as she modeled two of her jackets from DaRucci Leather, including a white one and a maroon one.

“Oh I forgot to mention – I stocked up on more @daruccileather for myself too,” she captioned the side-by-side images.

Before heading back to her hotel room after a day of retail therapy, Loren enjoyed a spa night at the 24-hour spa, Juvenex, where she received a Korean body scrub and a relaxing 30-minute massage.

Loren shared the DaRucci Leather jackets she added to her collection. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram feed, Loren shared a couple of outdoor selfies. The reality TV star looked stylish and refreshed, clad in her aviator sunglasses and black leather jacket.

Loren wore her hair down for the sunny day in NYC and added some diamond stud earrings and a diamond choker necklace to dress up her look.

Loren captioned her carousel post, “Back, back in the NY groove. #monfluencer #nycbaby.”

The 34-year-old 90 Day Fiance star has been busy working on her brand partnerships. Loren’s TLC fame has helped to earn her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, where she has become a successful social media influencer.

Loren announces her Capsule Collection collaboration with Jack Rogers

Earlier this month, Loren elaborated on her collaboration with Jack Rogers in an Instagram Reel. Loren officially announced the launch of her Jack Rogers x Loren Brovarnik Capsule Collection, now in stores.

Loren chose her three favorite styles and colors, including the Jacks Flat Sandal in fuchsia, the Jacks Rope Sandal in blush, and the Cove Tubular sandal in platinum.

Loren’s Flat Sandal retails for $128 and comes in 14 other colors in addition to fuchsia. The Rope Sandal is $148 and available in three other colors/patterns. Finally, the Cove Tubular sandals come with a price tag of $158 and are available in platinum, black, or ivory.

Loren’s Capsule Collection is available at JackRogersUsa.com, and with her discount code, LOREN20, customers can receive 20 percent off their online purchases.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.