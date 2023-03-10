90 Day Fiance darling Loren Brovarnik continues to bring her fashion A-game.

Loren is always happy to share her latest fashion finds with her millions of fans and followers on social media.

Such was the case on Wednesday, and in honor of International Women’s Day, Loren shared her latest find and provided her fans with a discount code.

Loren shared a full-length mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, snapped from inside her bedroom in her Florida condo.

For the pic, Loren modeled an off-white V-neck tunic, which she paired with a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes.

Loren secured her brunette locks in a high ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free in the pic, looking fresh-faced and beautiful. She also went barefoot for the snap and accessorized with an adorable orange clutch, some dainty gold jewelry, and a spring-inspired hot pink manicure and pedicure.

Loren Brovarnik delivers discounts and codes for her International Women’s Day OOTD

“In honor of international women’s day – sharing discounts and codes for you 🙌🏻🙌🏻,” Loren captioned the image.

Loren modeled her latest fashion find. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In a subsequent slide, Loren shared her discount code, as promised.

Loren’s followers were able to use “LOREN20” to receive 20 percent off their entire purchase at ShopElan.com.

Loren provided her followers with a discount code. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren also linked the sweater and noted that she’s “Def getting the other color.”

The top that Loren sported was the Sash Sleeveless Sweater from Elan’s Spring 2023 collection. The cotton-acrylic blend V-neck tunic is priced at $70, is available in Natural or Mint, and comes in sizes XS through XL.

Loren provided the details on her orange clutch. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In yet another slide modeling her outfit of the day, Loren shared the details of her orange handbag.

The versatile bag, made in Italy of Palmelatto calf leather, is from Teddy Blake. It’s available in 11 colors and retails for $610 but is currently marked down to $325.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren plugs a wide variety of products as a momfluencer

With her bubbly personality and relatable posts on Instagram, Loren has become well-loved by 90 Day Fiance viewers, making her the perfect social media momfluencer.

In addition to her favorite fashion brands, Loren has also partnered with companies offering children’s items and beauty products and occasionally collaborates for giveaways.

Two of Loren’s favorite brands are Jolie Stitchery and Jack Rogers. In a post shared on Instagram, Loren modeled her latest OOTD and tagged both brands.

Jolie Stitchery sells handmade, custom items such as scrunchies, handbags, apparel, and headbands. Loren and her daughter, Ariel, often don items from the small business owner. Jack Rogers offers footwear for women and children, from casual sandals to sneakers, to wedding shoes, and even Mommy-and-Me matching pairs.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.