Loren Brovarnik has an epic clap back for haters calling her a ‘bad mom’

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is happy to share her personal life with her millions of followers on social media, but she doesn’t appreciate trolls who insult her parenting skills.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, in September 2022, making them parents of three under 3.

Despite her busy lifestyle, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star always finds time to share her day-to-day happenings with her fans and followers.

Such was the case recently when Loren took to her Instagram Stories to share that she has come under fire from critics who bashed her for no longer breastfeeding Ariel.

“I’ve been getting a lot — a LOT — of questions asking me why I stopped nursing,” Loren began her recording before explaining that her body simply stopped producing milk, that Ariel no longer wanted to latch, and that despite pumping, her supply just depleted itself.

Loren noted that in addition to receiving a lot of positive feedback regarding the issue, she’s also received a lot of negative responses from critics telling her she’s a “bad mom” for not breastfeeding Ariel any longer.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik has a stern reply for her trolls

That’s when Loren clarified that she wouldn’t tolerate the trolls’ nasty comments. The TLC star held up her middle finger to the camera and said, “That’s what I have to say to those who have said that it’s a bad thing.”

Loren didn’t dwell on the negativity, however. She continued, noting that breastfeeding was an “amazing and beautiful experience” but that it was just time to head on to the next chapter.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported me because it is very bittersweet. So, thank you to those of you who have supported me,” Loren added before blowing a kiss to her fans.

Loren isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance star who has faced criticism regarding nursing. On the contrary, Season 9 star Emily Bieberly received harsh comments from critics calling her “grotesque” for openly continuing to breastfeed her pre-school-aged son, Koban, on the show.

Emily defended her decision, telling the troll, “Breastfeeding is something special between mother and child. No one should ever tell you when you need to stop nursing.”

Loren makes it clear she won’t tolerate haters

Shortly after Ariel’s birth, Loren received more backlash on social media after her critics felt she wasn’t sharing enough photos and videos of her newborn daughter.

Ariel spent some time in the NICU after her birth, and Loren didn’t offer her fans many details about why. Loren received plenty of criticism in her DMs from followers who felt as though Loren was treating her daughter as though she “didn’t exist.”

Once again, Loren had a snarky remark for her critics, telling one, in particular, to “back the eff up.”

Loren has made it clear that although she’s happy to share her personal life with her followers, taking jabs at her family is off-limits.

