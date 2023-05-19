Loren Brovarnik goes hard for Ariana Madix: ‘You are a queen’

Ariana Madix is getting support from 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik, who is rooting for her amid the biggest cheating scandal in the Bravo universe.

Loren joins a long list of people who have sided with Ariana as Scandoval continues to fascinate and outrage viewers.

This week Vanderpump Rules aired the episode that was filmed after news broke that Tom Sandoval was having a months-long affair with Ariana’s best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Unfortunately for Tom and Raquel, their behavior after the fact infuriated people even more, as they showed no remorse for what they had done.

Meanwhile, despite a broken heart, Ariana has been flourishing.

While Tom and Raquel are getting the villain treatment and being shunned by their friends and, well, the world, Ariana is getting the queen treatment.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik says Ariana Madix is a queen

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has been following the cheating scandal, and it would be hard not to because it’s literally everywhere.

Just this week, Ariana was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The View, Today with Hoda & Jenna, and there was a full interview with her in The New York Times. Listen! The girl is living her best life right, and we’re loving it.

One person who might not love it is Ariana’s attention-loving ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

However, Loren recently gave her take on the situation, and she’s happy to see Ariana winning after what she went through with Tom.

“Ariana, you’re a queen,” exclaimed Loren in a recent video. “You are a queen. You have handled everything with such class and such a calm demeanor, I could never.”

“You live your best life, and you are living Sandoval’s dream, and I love it so much. You are amazing,” added the TLC personality.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix opens up about Scandoval

Meanwhile, Loren is not the only one who’s been invested in Scandoval, and during Ariana’s chat with The New York Times, she revealed why she thinks Tom and Raquel’s affair has captivated the nation.

“I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game,” reasoned Ariana. “I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful…Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes.”

The Bravo personality also confessed that having so much support from people all over the world is “a lot of pressure,” especially with all the attention she’s getting as a result.

However, “it is really incredible to have that support, and I feel as though it did come at a cost, a very unexpected cost,” added Ariana.

Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Wednesday, May 24, at 9/8c on Bravo.