Loren Brovarnik stunned in green as she posted photos on social media from a try-on haul, and she promoted the company, Temu, where she bought all her trendy outfits.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star was feeling herself after getting a hot new hairdo only hours ago.

She eventually decided on bouncy layers after asking fans to help her decide on a style, but Loren went with her typical updo as she tried on a slew of stylish garbs.

The first photo in the carousel showed the mom of three clad in a pair of trendy ripped jeans paired with a green, knitted tube top and matching cardigan.

She accessorized with small gold hoops with her hair in a high topknot, complete with a scrunchie. Loren posed barefoot as she snapped a mirror selfie with a big smile on her face.

Loren switched up her style completely for the second look, opting for a flirty black dress with a plunging neckline.

Some of the items looked familiar, including one of Loren in a floral minidress, which she wore during a getaway to Cancun, Mexico, with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, last month.

Loren Brovarnik strikes a pose in a metallic crop top

The TLC personality tried on some other eye-catching pieces for her Instagram followers, showing the range of available, cost-effective clothing that she snagged from the website.

Loren had another ensemble that caught our attention, and it was reminiscent of the first outfit. This time, it was a tan-colored crop top with a knotted detail in the front, paired with a matching oversized cardigan.

The third-time mom wore the two-piece set with a pair of Daisy Dukes, and she had a hand in one pocket as she posed for the mirror selfie. She also tried on chic high-waist white pants and a metallic crop top that would be perfect for a night out.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes spring sale at Temu

Loren’s fashionable post was an ad for Temu as she promoted their spring sale to her 1.4 million Instagram followers. The reality TV star noted that items on the website were massively discounted, with the “Average price UNDER $10.”

“Temu Spring Sale! Up to 90% OFF!” wrote Loren in her caption while sweetening the deal even more with an extra 30% off using the code “west400.”

“✨Free Shipping & Free Returns NOW 🔗Everything linked in bio 🙌🏼,” she added.

Temu has a wide variety of clothing, including swimsuits, baby and maternity wear, coats and jackets, jumpsuits, shoes, and even cosplay costumes. However, the website sells more than clothing. There is also kids’ and men’s fashion.

You can also purchase toys, appliances, household items, electronics, tools, patio and lawn items, office and pet supplies, musical instruments, and much more.

Temu is an online marketplace that has affordable items from millions of brands, sellers, and worldwide manufacturers. It is a newly launched company that started operations in 2022.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.