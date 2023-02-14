When 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is not on-screen, she is a mom influencer who also loves promoting self-care.

Through her Instagram Story yesterday, she showed off a turmeric skincare product she loves that gives her a “glow up.”

The video started with Loren bare-faced in her bathroom with her hair in a high and loose bun secured by a bright blue scrunchie.

The mom of three under three was wearing a long-sleeved black crop top with another black crop top underneath. She paired that with black sweatpants, and her midsection and belly button piercing could be seen in the video.

Loren remarked, “It’s time for my weekly glow up session with my turmeric because my new shipment arrived and I go through it really really fast.”

Loren excitedly opened the packaging and showed the turmeric-colored goopy face product to the camera before the beginning of the next Story showed her getting ready to apply the product.

Loren Brovarnik has a passion for family modeling

While Loren does dedicate a lot of her time to her social media influencing, she has another passion that involves her family.

She has said several times on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days that she thinks her family is very good-looking.

When her husband Alexei Brovarnik first came to America, Loren tried to get him into modeling, which Alex was vehemently against.

Loren said her passion for modeling started as a child when she did modeling gigs.

With Alex not on board with modeling, Loren moved her focus to her children. On Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers watched her take her two sons, Shai and Asher, to a casting call.

Shai was not feeling the modeling, and Loren couldn’t get him to settle down or focus enough to even do an audition. Her baby son Asher, on the other hand, had a calm and joyful disposition that earned him a callback from the casting agents.

Loren Brovarnik is doing the Jenny Craig weight loss program

Loren recently revealed a partnership she undertook with Jenny Craig.

She has been posting different Instagram Story videos about her journey in the program and what the meals are like.

In one such video, Loren showed off the way the frozen meals came in tote bags that trapped in the cold.

She also filmed herself eating her favorite meal of macaroni and cheese and broccoli while commenting about its great taste. She touted the serving as only being 240 calories.

Loren offered fans 30% off with her promo code.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.