Loren Brovarnik fires back at haters and ‘negative Nancy’s’ who say she’s not a SAHM

Despite catching a ton of flak for her parenting choices, Loren Brovanik continues to be unfazed by her critics.

The 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite recently dealt with an onslaught of criticism after she recorded a lighthearted video.

Following the #OfCourse trend on Instagram, Loren uploaded a Reel of herself walking around her Florida condo while having some fun sharing all of the trials and tribulations of being a stay-at-home mom.

Loren began her video showing off her living room overtaken with her kids’ toys and teased, “I’m a stay-at-home mom. Of course, I haven’t cleaned these toys six times already today.”

“I’m a stay-at-home mom. Of course, I haven’t brushed my hair yet today,” Loren continued before griping about all the other tasks she had on her agenda as she joked with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In the caption of her post, Loren wrote, “Binges tv shows in between 🍿.”

Loren added the hashtags #momfluencer, #sahm, #teambrovarnik, #3babiesin3years, and #90dayfiance to her caption.

Clearly, Loren was having some fun with an Instagram trend, recording a lighthearted video to cheer up her followers, but not everyone saw it that way.

Critics take aim at 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik: ‘You aren’t a SAHM’

In just a few hours, Loren received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post. It was a mixed bag, too, with some of her followers playing along with her sense of humor while others accused Loren of using a misnomer with the term stay-at-home mom.

One such critic mocked Loren, writing, “Stay at home mom that sends her kids to daycare Hard life 🤣.”

Others put Loren on blast for putting her kids in daycare yet calling herself a SAHM.

Loren caught some flak for calling herself a SAHM. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Yeah I love ya but you aren’t a stay at home mom if your kids are in daycare, sorry,” wrote one cynic.

Loren read the comments, good and bad, and again took to Instagram to send a message to her haters.

The mom of three – who shares sons Shai and Asher and daughter Ari with her husband Alexei Brovarnik – began with a selfie and a sarcastic statement to accompany it.

Loren fires back at her haters with sarcasm

“To all my followers and supporters, thank you. I love you,” Loren captioned the pic.

She continued, this time with a message for her critics: “To all my haters and the negative Nancy’s, thank you.”

Loren didn’t stop there – the TLC star then recorded herself in her kitchen, responding to the negativity in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Loren urged her haters to make her one of their favorites on Instagram and turn on their notifications whenever she posts something so they can hate on her even more.

“Either way, it’s a win-win for me,” Loren told her naysayers, her remarks dripping with sarcasm.

Taking it one step further, Loren then recorded herself lip-syncing to Toby Keith’s song, I Wanna Talk About Me, and in the caption, added, “Let’s do this lovers and haters. Or you can. Oh wait. You do. And I’m blessed for it and all of you.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.