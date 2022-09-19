Loren Brovarnik explains crying video, admits postpartum is 10 times harder this time around

Loren opens up about her struggles with postpartum depression following her third pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Reality TV star Loren Brovarnik of 90 Day Fiance is struggling with postpartum depression following the birth of her third child.

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Ariel Raya Brovarnik, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Loren has her hands full these days, as she’s now a mom to three under three. On top of the stress of raising two toddlers, Loren’s baby girl is still in the NICU.

The New York native is transparent with her fans on social media regarding just about everything, good and bad, happening in her life.

Recently, Loren broke down during an Instagram video, talking about her struggles adjusting to her fluctuating hormones following Ariel’s birth.

Continuing on the topic, Loren recently took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a message with her 1.4M followers, admitting that this time around, it’s been much more challenging for her to adjust.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik admits postpartum depression is ’10x harder’ the third time around

“I was looking at baby pics of the boys and I am UNCONTROLLABLY crying!” Loren admitted, speaking of her sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 1.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren continued, adding that for her, postpartum depression has been “10x harder” for her following Ariel’s birth as compared to Shai and Asher’s, noting that she wasn’t sure why.

Loren speculated that perhaps she was struggling more the third time because she gave birth to a girl, or perhaps because Ariel arrived on her anniversary, or maybe that she simply wasn’t ready.

“Idk I’m just beyond emotionally drained and literally not happy and want to be left alone all the time,” Loren continued. She also thanked her supporters for their messages and comments, adding that they “help more than” her fans know.

Loren reveals that trolls have messaged her, asking her to stop talking about her postpartum depression

Loren continued to talk about her postpartum depression during another Story, this time filming herself as she walked outside.

Loren began her recording by thanking her fans, once again, for showing their support, telling them it means “the world” to her, and admitting that it hasn’t been an easy time for her.

Unfortunately, Loren has also received messages from trolls who have told her, “Oh, stop talking about your postpartum, move on.” To those critics, Loren had some choice words: “A big eff you. I’m gonna continue to talk about it because nobody warns you about it, [and] nobody talks about it as much as they should.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.