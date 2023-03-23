Loren Brovarnik enjoys a well-needed moms’ night after ‘mental breakdown’

Loren Brovarnik didn’t have the best day yesterday, but she ended the night on a good note.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star admittedly had a mental breakdown earlier in the day, and she opened up about that on social media.

However, later in the night, Loren got a chance to destress as she spent a well-needed moms’ night out with her friends.

Earlier that day, though, things got a little overwhelming for Loren, who is still battling postpartum depression and has been very open about the ups and downs involved.

The clip showed Loren sitting inside her car, clad in a blue top and a pair of sunglasses. Loren admitted that she was just in tears, and she didn’t know why.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Update on the mental breakdown… I’m sitting in my car because I did cry. I don’t know why,” confessed the mom of three.

“It’s a roller coaster, and for anybody who’s gone through postpartum depression, you get it, you absolutely get it. So I don’t feel like I need to explain it, but then on the other side, I do, ’cause people don’t understand it,” added Loren.

Loren Brovarnik says her babies are growing up too fast

The TLC personality also shared in the video that she’s “relapsing hard” and reasoned that it’s because her babies are growing up so fast.

The other day Loren cried because her youngest, Ariel, who is now 6 months old, had moved up to a new size.

Loren and her husband Alexei also have two sons, Shai and Asher, who are both under the age of 3, and baby Ariel is their last child, so Loren is having a hard time thinking about that.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Loren has opened up about relapsing from her postpartum depression. Last month she made the admission and stated it was nothing to be ashamed of.

Before that, Loren was doing a bit better after struggling for several months, but now things have taken a downward turn once again.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik enjoys a moms’ night

Despite the rough day, things improved later in the evening for the 90 Day Fiance star. She left the kids with her husband, Alexei, at home and spent some time with her friends during a moms’ night out.

Loren was the first one at the restaurant, so she had a quick chat with her 1.4 million Instagram followers as she waited for the rest of her party to arrive.

“So I’m having a moms’ night. Obviously, I’m the first one here — I needed a little escape,” said Loren in the clip, which showed her clad in a strappy top with her hair in an updo style.

Loren and her friends spent the night at Bartaco, a taco restaurant that also serves up delicious cocktails. Here’s hoping that the night out will help the busy mom destress and forget about her troubles as she continues on a path of healing.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.