Loren Brovarnik dragged for ‘misleading’ her fans: ‘Will do anything for money!’

Loren Brovarnik has used her reality TV fame to help her become a successful social media influencer.

The TLC star got her start on the small screen during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and has since appeared on several spinoffs, even snagging her own, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

With three young kids at home, Loren has found that hustling as a momfluencer is a great way to earn money while allowing her a flexible schedule too.

Loren’s followers know that the 35-year-old 90 Day Fiance franchise fan-favorite has a large fanbase, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, which certainly helps her reach a broad audience while she’s plugging her favorite brands online.

Loren’s latest brand promotion, however, has got quite a few of her followers in a tizzy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent Instagram post, Loren struck a pose in a variety of fashionable summer dresses from the online-shopping megastore, Temu.

Loren began her caption, “Most of my outfits you see come from @temu – I’ve talked about my [secret] obsession for a while and will continue to! I love shopping there, especially bc the prices and quality are great! *Everything you see here is under $13!!**.”

She also provided her followers with a discount code to receive a $100 coupon bundle and a link to the code.

More than 23,000 fans and followers liked Loren’s post, and in the comments section, there was a mixed bag of compliments on her attire and criticism of Temu’s labor practices.

Critics slam Loren Brovarnik for promoting ‘awful’ online superstore Temu

One of Loren’s critics urged her to “STOP misleading people,” while another agreed, replying, “Exactly!!!! Will do anything for money!!!!!”

Loren received an abundance of backlash for promoting Temu. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“I hope you are ok with children making your clothing for a wage of $5 a day,” complained another critic.

Yet another Instagram user called Temu an “awful company to promote” online.

While another one of Loren’s followers admitted they love a good deal, they encouraged Loren to question why Temu’s prices are so cheap.

“Temu and Sehin are owned and operated by a Chinese based company,” they commented. “I’m sure you have heard of the Chinese sweat shops and child labor… something to consider when bargain shopping.”

Loren didn’t reply to any of the negative chatter in the comments section and instead only paid attention to her followers who were genuinely interested in joining her as a Temu customer.

Temu under investigation for using forced labor

Temu has come under fire for its labor practices in recent months. In fact, a congressional investigation was launched against the company, looking into potential U.S. law violations, particularly forced labor.

A report found that Temu failed “to maintain even the facade of a meaningful compliance program” and was likely shipping products into the U.S. that were made using forced labor.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.