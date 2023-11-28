Loren Brovarnik defends Mommy Makeover after 90 Day Fiance critics see ‘no difference whatsoever’

Loren Brovarnik recently underwent a full-body makeover, but her critics don’t think it did much to alter her appearance.

In July, the 90 Day Fiance Season 3 alum began asking her Instagram followers for plastic surgeon recommendations in her area.

After a few months of researching, Loren decided to go with Dr. Dev Vibhakar, who performed an all-natural Mommy Makeover on the mom of three.

Loren opted for liposuction and fat transfer, using unwanted fat from her lower half and having it transferred to her breasts, a more natural alternative to breast implants.

The 35-year-old reality TV star also had a tummy tuck to correct abdominal diastasis, which occurs when the abdominal muscles separate after pregnancy.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Loren has been sharing photos of her surgery results as she continues to heal from her makeover, and she’s in love with the results.

Loren Brovarnik was questioned by critics who didn’t notice a change in her appearance following a recent Mommy Makeover

Not everyone feels the same about Loren’s new and improved image.

Loren uploaded a bikini selfie to Instagram over the weekend, looking trim and toned as she snapped a pic during an outdoor stroll.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “Anxiously awaiting to bring back the bandeau! 👙,” adding the hashtags #justiceforthebandeau, #mommymakeover, #10weekspostsurgery, and #3babiesin3years.

Over 16,000 Instagram users tapped the “like” icon on Loren’s post, and in the comments section, she was met with a mixture of praise and criticism.

One of her followers noted in their comment that they weren’t trying to be mean but asked, “I thought she had a natural (?) breast augmentation??” adding that they “don’t see a difference there.”

Loren explains to 90 Day Fiance viewers that she was going for a ‘subtle’ result

Loren responded to the curious Instagram user, explaining that her results were subtle because she didn’t have much fat for liposuction to begin with.

“I guess I didn’t have enough fat on me to transfer to make bigger. IMO not a horrible problem to have lol. He took what he could find.”

Loren replied to some of her fans and critics. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another one of Loren’s followers echoed the sentiment, commenting that they “don’t see a difference from the mommy makeover.”

“You looked fantastic before and fantastic now,” they added.

Once again, Loren explained herself, noting that Dr. Dev “did his job good” if the results are that indistinct because she “wanted it [as] subtle and natural looking as possible!”

Loren continued to respond to curious fans and critics. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

It’s worth noting that with fat transfer surgeries, “It can take up to six months for a surgical fat transfer to fully take effect, as some of the injected fat may be reabsorbed by your body during the first few months after the procedure.”

This means that Loren’s results may continue to change/improve over the next few months.

But whether or not Loren’s fans and critics like her results doesn’t concern her, and she’s thrilled with the outcome, and we agree she looks fantastic.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.