Loren Brovarnik debuts fresh hairdo after asking fans for opinions

Loren Brovarnik loves to interact with her social media followers, and she recently took a poll before deciding what to do with her hair.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star wanted to know if she should let her hair grow back to its former length or keep it short.

She posted a throwback photo of her waist-length locks alongside another picture showing her current, shoulder-length hair.

“HAIR CUT OR GROW OUT,” she asked in the Instagram Story.

Loren’s Instagram followers voted in the poll, and soon after that, she showed off the style after a visit to the salon.

The poll revealed that most people wanted Loren to grow her hair out, so she got bouncy layers — seemingly opting to go with the majority and allow it to grow back.

Loren Brovarnik offers an online poll about her hair. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

After sprucing up her hair, she took to the polls once again to get the opinion of her supporters.

Loren snapped a mirror selfie from the salon and gave props to her stylist, adding, “@rachelringwood does it again.”

Loren Brovarnik debuts a fresh new hairdo. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Jenny Craig

The mom of two has recently been open about her post-baby body, and her current photos are proof that she’s remained committed to her partnership with Jenny Craig.

After a long day at the hair salon, she returned home right in time for lunch and chowed down on one of their meal options — a cheeseburger — which she noted was one of her favorite meals.

“Digging into that lunch though @jennycraigofficial cheeseburger–top 3 faves,” said Loren, as she grabbed the burger and got ready to take a bite.

In another post, the 34-year-old was halfway through the burger. “No shame in my @jennycraigofficial game!! It’s so good! It really works!” she wrote.

Loren Brovarnik promotes Jenny Craig on her IG Story. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren also has a $30 off code “LOREN30” for those who want to sign up for the weight loss program.

Loren Brovarnik’s weight loss plan is working

Loren’s post-baby body is proof that commitment to the popular weight loss program can yield results.

Some might say it’s working too well, as she was at the center of controversy after posting a stylish photo clad in a casual romper.

People were stunned at how good the TLC star looked after giving birth to her third child Ariel a few months ago, and many wanted to know her secret.

However, Loren had to clap back at critics, as some people accused her of photoshopping the image while others accused her of using Ozempic.

Loren denied both claims in a recent video and made it clear that she has completely changed her lifestyle since joining Jenny Craig, and that’s the secret behind her drastic snapback.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.