If you ask TLC star Loren Brovarnik whether her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, should share more of his personal life on social media, she absolutely thinks he should.

Alexei (Alex) isn’t quite as active as Loren when posting on social media, but it looks like that’s about to change.

Earlier this week, Alex took to his Instagram to record a Reel, asking his 870,000 followers whether they think he should share more on the social media platform.

“So, Loren is convinced that everybody wants to hear and see more from me,” Alex told his fans as he recorded from outside. “And you know, I’m not sure, so she’s been on my back for this, and she’s telling me I have to post more and do more on social media.”

In the caption, Alex encouraged his followers to respond, writing, “Question for you guys 🤷‍♂️ comment below ⬇️”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over 19,000 people liked Alex’s Reel, and thousands more obliged and took to the comments to share their two cents about him posting more on Instagram.

Loren Brovarnik begs husband Alexei Brovarnik to share more on social media, 90 Day Fiance fans weigh in

One of the first to comment was Loren, who playfully told her husband, “Take your shirt off 🙌🏼🙌🏼”

Many of Alex’s fans and followers felt he should only share as much as he feels comfortable.

“Whatever YOU are comfortable with, dont do it for Lauren or for us fans, do it because YOU want to!” read one comment from a supporter.

Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

Others echoed the sentiment, with several fans telling Alex that he shouldn’t feel forced into doing something he doesn’t want.

Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

Another urged him to stay true to himself, noting how “nosey” people are.

As it turns out, Alex heeded Loren’s advice. Just one day after gathering his fans’ and followers’ advice, Alex took to IG again to share another post.

This time, Alex posted a carousel of photos of himself, Loren, and their three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

“Ok so post more but only what feels authentic and not forced GOT IT …” Alex wrote in the caption, clearly absorbing his followers’ advice.

Alex added, “Thank you all for all the comments advise and support , we love you !”

The Brovarniks consider moving to Israel on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Alex and Loren‘s storyline is currently playing out on their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. This season, the couple is considering moving to Israel, Alex’s native country.

Their proposition to move their growing family to Israel doesn’t sit well with Loren’s parents, Bryan and Marlene. They were so deadset against the idea that they were giving Loren the silent treatment.

Marlene said no to babysitting Asher while Loren attended Hebrew class, as did Loren’s sister, Rebecca. And in a preview for Monday’s episode of After the 90 Days, viewers learned that Marlene also RVSPed “no” to Loren’s baby shower.

This season’s drama came across as inauthentic to some viewers, but Loren made sure to clarify that the show is genuine.

In a recent Instagram Story, Loren posed for a selfie in which she face-palmed herself and told the skeptics, “For everyone saying ‘oh it’s scripted’ … I can assure you, it’s not.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TLC and Discovery+.