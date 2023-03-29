Loren Brovarnik calls out airlines for not ‘accommodating’ passengers

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik had a stern message for airlines during a recent flight.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren was in New York City for a quick 24-hour trip earlier this week.

Loren was in The Big Apple for some retail therapy and to tackle some business with some of her favorite brands she’s recently partnered with.

On her flight home, Loren recorded a video and shared it to her Instagram Story.

In the video, Loren put airlines on blast for not being “accommodating” to all passengers.

Recording herself from her seat on the plane, Loren told her 1.4 million followers, “Okay, so I’m on the airplane. You guys, I’m 122 pounds, and aside from the seats getting smaller, the bathrooms are getting smaller.”

Loren Brovarnik puts airlines on blast, 90 Day Fiance viewers support her complaint

Loren continued, “I was just in the lavatory, and I could barely fit. Like, I can’t even imagine what it was like if I was pregnant. All these airlines need to, like, figure out how to accommodate people of all sizes.”

Over her video, Loren added text which read, “AIRLINES LISTEN UP!!! So upsetting!”

The Story was shared to a 90 Day Fiance fan account, where some of Loren’s fans and critics chimed in.

“Agree,” wrote one of Loren’s fans, while another added, “She’s right!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Another Instagram user agreed with Loren’s statements, writing, “SOOOOO TRUE!!!! IT IS RIDICULOUS!!!!!!! 👏👏👏.”

Loren’s fans commented on her IG Story. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

“I guess fat people cannot fly,” read another comment on the post.

Loren defends herself against trolls on social media

Loren has been on the defensive lately, calling out haters and explaining her personal decisions to her critics, who have questioned her motives.

After being accused of using Ozempic to drop her post-pregnancy weight, Loren threw some subtle shade at her critics. In a recent Instagram post, Loren used the hashtag #NOTonOzempic to ward off haters.

However, Loren still received a comment from a follower who wrote, “Ozempic is working well for you!”

Loren fired back, telling them, “Can you stop blowing up my comments with false accusations. … You’re the troll on how rumors get started and [affect] peoples lives!”

In another recent IG post, Loren detailed her relapse with postpartum depression (PPD). In the comments section, one of Loren’s followers questioned why she would continue to have more children, knowing she’ll likely suffer from PPD following each birth.

Loren explained that she didn’t experience PPD following her firstborn Shai’s birth, and after her second son, Asher, was born, she quickly got pregnant with her daughter, Ariel, so PPD wasn’t as long-lasting.

“That’s why,” Loren replied. “My babies are such a blessing!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.