Loren Brovarnik calls out a troll for rude DMs on International Women’s Day

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik is no stranger to putting trolls on blast.

The TLC star found herself calling out a critic on social media after they shamed her in her DMs.

Loren shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing the troll’s messages to her.

In the first message, the disparager told Loren, “Shut up, your voice is so annoying. You literally try to hard for having tourettes as an illness. Be humble. Before 90 day you didn’t speak as so.”

The critic didn’t stop there — in response to one of Loren’s recent IG Stories, they wrote, “You had a piercing while pregnant, what’s your point?”

Loren responded, but instead of spreading more negativity, she clapped back with a sarcastic yet classy reply.

Loren put a troll on blast in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Happy international women’s day @yesigarces86 — thanks for all of your kind words over the years! I hope your day is as positive as you always are! And thanks for following me 😘,” she responded.

Loren Brovarnik spreads some positivity on International Women’s Day

To offset the negativity, Loren shared another slide in her Story, honoring International Women’s Day. For the snap, she was joined by her 6-month-old daughter, Ariel.

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable for the snap, showcasing matching smiles.

Along with an International Women’s Day gif, Loren added a caption that read, “A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. Don’t ever settle for second best and continue to make HERstory.”

Loren and her daughter, Ariel, pose for an adorable mother-daughter selfie in honor of International Women’s Day. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren has faced other critics on social media

Loren is an open book with her fans and followers concerning her private life. She shares her postpartum depression journey, her joys and struggles as a stay-at-home mom to three kids under three, and even her favorite fashion finds and beauty hacks on Instagram.

Although there are advantages to publicly sharing so much, she’s also learned that means she has to deal with her share of critics along the way too.

Recently, Loren came under fire when a critic accused her of Photoshopping her pics online, while others claimed she used Ozempic to lose weight after Ariel’s birth.

Just last week, Loren’s critics came for her after she posted photos of herself and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, sporting their matching leather outfits. Several of her followers took issue with the fact that she added a fur scarf to her look and took to the comments of her Instagram post to slam her choice.

Loren didn’t respond to the chatter online, although she has previously defended herself when attacked on social media.

Loren has found, like everyone who shares their personal lives online, that she’ll receive her fair share of not only praise but disapproval as well, and she’s become pretty good at rolling with the punches.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.