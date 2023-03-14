Loren Brovarnik announces ‘top-secret project’ with shoe brand

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has exciting news to share with her fans.

Loren has become a successful influencer on social media and frequently shares her fashion inspiration with her millions of followers.

Earlier this week, Loren teased an upcoming partnership with one of her favorite shoe designers.

In her Instagram Story, Loren reminded her fans and followers that she was recently in New York City and revealed that the reason for the trip was an upcoming collaboration with Jack Rogers.

Loren shared footage from inside Jack Rogers’ NYC store and told her followers, “I was in shoe heaven working on a top-secret project with @jackrogersusa.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued to film the wide variety of spring and summer shoes, showing off some adorable Mommy-and-Me matching sandals, which she intends to wear so she can twin with her 4-month-old daughter, Ariel.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik announces partnership with Jack Rogers

“I want them allllllll!!!” Loren wrote before sharing that her big launch is coming later this week.

“Come back on Wednesday 3/15 for the official launch,” Loren added, along with a sticker counting down the days, hours, and minutes until her big reveal.

For her last slide in her Story, Loren filmed herself dropping more details about the partnership.

“I have been waiting a very, very long time for this, so stay tuned for launch day. I am so excited, like, I’ve been working on this so hard. One of my all-time favorite brands… I’m so excited!” Loren said with a huge smile.

Jack Rogers became a household name when fashion icon and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis commissioned the first pair of signature Jacks Flat Sandals.

Their website touts, “Ever Since Jackie Kennedy went to Capri and brought back a flat sandal with whipstitched leather and an iconic Rondelle that would go on to become the classic Jack Rogers Sandal, we’ve been crafting beautiful shoes and accessories that brighten everyday.”

Loren plugs fashion brands, baby gear, and more as a momfluencer

With her flair for fashion, vibrant personality, and reality TV fame, Loren is the perfect candidate to partner with Jack Rogers and a slew of other brands.

Loren has found much success as a self-dubbed momfluencer — in addition to her upcoming shoe collaboration, Loren has also plugged Gladly Family Baby Gear, DaRucci Leather, and Temu.

The Florida-based mom of three is also a huge fan of Mermade Hair products, which keep her long locks shiny and healthy and protect her hair from damage. To help her shed her postpartum weight, Loren has also teamed up with Jenny Craig and often promotes their services on Instagram.

When she isn’t busy influencing her 1.4 million adoring followers on Instagram, Loren has plenty more to keep herself busy. She also stays home full-time with her three children, Shai, 2, Asher, 1, and Ariel, 4 months, and films for her and her husband Alexei‘s 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.