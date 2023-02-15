Loren Brovarnik and her little ‘lady’ Ariel rock matching pink looks for Valentine’s Day lunch

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik and her daughter, Ariel, enjoyed Valentine’s Day with a mother-daughter lunch.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s daughter may only be 4 months old, but that doesn’t mean the little one doesn’t enjoy hitting the town with her mom.

Such was the case on Tuesday, as Loren and little Ariel went into twin mode for a girls-only lunch date.

Loren shared an adorable snap of herself and Ariel posing for a mirror selfie from inside their Florida condo’s kitchen, showing off their outfits before they headed out for some grub.

Going with the pink theme for Valentine’s Day, Loren and Ariel both donned the playful color for their mother-daughter luncheon.

Loren wore her long dark hair parted in the center and secured in a low ponytail. Her makeup was minimal, with a hint of pink blush and matching lip color.

The TLC star donned diamond stud earrings, a silver bracelet, and her wedding band as accessories, keeping the look casual yet chic. Loren also sported a pale pink hue on her fingernails, the perfect shade to complement her ensemble.

Loren and Ariel were twinning in pink for a Valentine’s Day lunch. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Her long, pink-washed denim jacket looked fabulous over a black crop top and black leggings, and her dazzling smile was the icing on the cake.

Baby Ariel sported a pale pink jacket, a tie-dyed onesie, and yellow socks with lace and bows as Loren held the precious 4-month-old, who looked at the camera with her mouth wide open for the sweet snap.

“Ladies who lunch,” read the caption on the pic.

Loren’s 90 Day Fiance fame has helped launch her career as a momfluencer

Although Loren didn’t tag any of her outfit pieces in her IG Story, she often does in her IG posts. As a successful social media influencer with a whopping 1.4 million followers, Loren has earned a reputation as a popular momfluencer.

The 34-year-old mom of three plugs everything from fashion brands, home goods, food, and baby products.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.