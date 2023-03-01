Loren Brovarnik and her husband Alexei stop traffic in leather while in NYC

Loren Brovarnik and her husband Alexei are enjoying their time in The Big Apple, and the couple looked like official New Yorkers in the photos they shared online.

After leaving the warm weather and sunshine back in Florida a few days ago, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars had to bundle up in NYC.

However, the stylish couple was very well prepared for the cold weather and the rain as they stopped traffic in their matching leather outfits.

Loren, who is now a few months postpartum, stunned in a pair of black leggings and lacy boots with chunky heels. She added a black top and tied the outfit together with a leather jacket that featured metal studs and silver zippers for a rocker-chic vibe.

The mom of three smiled for the photo as she stood beside Alexei on the wet sidewalk.

Meanwhile, the Israeli native looked like a model as he towered above his wife, dressed in a gray t-shirt, dark jeans, and brown dress shoes. He also added a black leather jacket to complete the outfit.

Another photo in the slide showed the couple in a different pose, and this time Loren added a dramatic fox fur collar to her leather jacket.

“When in NYC @daruccileather #leather #fox #hotmomalert #hisandhers,” Loren captioned the Instagram post.

Alexei and Loren are enjoying The Big Apple

The 90 Day Fiance stars have been in New York for the past few days as they spend some quality time without their three kids.

Loren has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her Stories, and they enjoyed some retail therapy.

Earlier today, Loren made a stop at one of her favorite stores, Jack Rogers, whose shoes she’s raved about on social media. The boots she wore in her latest photo are from the brand, and we’re pretty sure she didn’t leave the store empty-handed.

Their next stop was DaRucci Leather, where Loren and Alexei bought his and her leather jackets. Loren posted a snap and tagged the store, and wrote, “Only the best. Period.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik shopping in NYC. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Judging by the comments from their photos, Loren and Alexei made the right choice with their stylish jackets.

They got a slew of nice comments from some familiar faces, including Darcey Silva, who wrote, “You guys are a gorgeous couple! Keep rockin it!!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya — who knows a thing or two about style — also reiterated the sentiment writing, “Gorgeous couple 😍.”

Elizabeth Potthast and Stacey Silva also showed their love for the duo by posting a few emojis in the comments.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.