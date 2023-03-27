90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik shared a snippet of her weekend as she and her daughter, Ariel, got ready to enjoy the warm Florida temperatures.

Loren’s little girl is growing up fast, and it’s hard to believe that she’s already 6 months old.

Loren has been soaking up every second with her youngest child, and recently, she and Ariel enjoyed some mother-daughter time.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Loren shared an adorable selfie featuring herself and Ariel clad in their swimwear.

Loren held Ariel as the little one smiled big for the snap, while Loren smiled as she stared at her daughter.

Ariel looked precious in her one-piece swimsuit, featuring a popsicle print with a striped background.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik and her daughter Ariel pose for a summer-ready mother-daughter selfie

Loren looked equally as lovely in her one-piece leopard-print swimsuit paired with Daisy Dukes.

The TLC star wore her hair in her signature high bun and looked summer ready with a coral-colored manicure. Loren added some diamond stud earrings, an evil-eye necklace, and a delicate gold bracelet to dress up her pool-ready look.

Loren and her daughter, Ariel, show off their swimsuits. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The ladies snapped the selfie from Loren’s Florida bedroom, which she captioned with a gif reading “My Girl.”

Loren stays selfie-ready with TUMERI’s turmeric-based clay masks

The reality TV star and mom of three always looks fresh-faced and beautiful on social media. Part of Loren’s regular beauty routine includes the turmeric clay face mask from TUMERI.

Loren recently promoted the brand in her Instagram Story, showing her 1.4 million followers how she applies her mask before bed. Loren uses the brush-on applicator to apply her mask, then lets it dry and harden before removing it with their fine-fiber face towel.

Loren promoted her favorite clay mask brand, TUMERI, in her Story. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

