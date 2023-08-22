Loren Borvarnik slammed for ‘dumping’ her three young kids at daycare

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik has found herself at the center of a heated parenting debate.

The mom of three recently announced that she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, sent their kids, Shai, 3, Asher, 2, and Ari, 11 months, off to nursery school.

This is the first time that all three of Loren’s kids are out of the house simultaneously, meaning more free time for her to catch up on chores, work, and everything else that requires her time and attention.

Loren shared the news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers earlier this week, uploading several photos of herself, Alexei, and the kids inside their nursery school before the emotional dropoff.

Each of the kids held their “First Day of Daycare” boards, which included their names, ages, things they love, and their preferred career choice when they grow up.

In the last few photos, Loren captured the trio in some typical sibling photos, all wearing matching outfits as they gathered on the floor for some candid shots.

“First day of nursery school for @thebrovbunch 📚✏️,” Loren captioned the post, adding the hashtags #teambrovarnik, #thebrovbunch, #realdeal, #familyfirst, and #partyof5.

More than 59,000 Instagram users liked Loren’s post, but in the comments section, a war broke out between her supporters and mom shamers who guilted Loren for sending her three young kids to daycare.

Critics bash Loren for ‘dumping’ her kids at daycare

One of Loren’s disparagers wrote, “[Ari] doesn’t even walk why have kids if you just dump them. Go ahead come at me.”

One Instagram user questioned why Ari is going to school already, and another asked why she puts them in school at their young age.

Loren came under fire from critics who disagreed with her sending all three kids to daycare. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Your a stay home mom why you sending the two little ones to daycare,” asked another critic.

Loren took notice of the hatred being spewed at her and took it upon herself to record a clap back video in response. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Loren sent out a message to her haters.

Loren responds to her haters with a sneering clap back

She added some humor to the mix as she held her middle finger up to her face, claiming that she had a “crazy itch” on her face “for all the moms shaming me and my husband for sending our kids to daycare and nursery school so they can socialize with other kids and learn and grow and succeed.”

“Also, I don’t care what you have to say,” Loren fired back with a smile.

The 35-year-old reality TV star continued her rant, defending her and Alexei’s stance, pointing out that Shai, Asher, and Ari enjoy their time away from Mom and Dad while hanging out with other kids, which she called the “best thing for them.”

At the end of her Story, Loren was sure to thank her supporters amid all of the online mom-shaming she received.

“To all of my supporters, and anybody who’s standing by my side, thank you!” Loren told her legion of followers. “I love you, I see your comments, and I see your messages and it means the world to me.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.