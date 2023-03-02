90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik turned heads for a date night in the Big Apple.

Loren and Alexei (Alex) left warm and sunny Florida behind for a cold and snowy few days in New York City.

The photogenic duo captured themselves as they were getting ready to enjoy a night on the town and shared some snaps with their millions of Instagram followers.

Loren posted a pic to her Story, featuring herself and Alex getting ready in their NYC hotel room.

Loren snapped the photo with her phone, looking fabulous in a black lace bodysuit, black pants, and a pair of black stiletto heels. The brunette beauty wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with gold jewelry, placing one hand in her pocket for the sexy shot.

In the background, Alex was spotted wearing nothing but his black pants and looking at his phone, seemingly unaware that his wife was snapping the photo.

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik show off stylish ensembles from NYC hotel room

Loren captioned the image, “When you’re getting ready for date night 🥵.”

Loren and Alexei get ready for a night on the town in NYC. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

After getting gussied up in their full attire for the evening, Alexei and Loren found a full-length mirror in the hotel lobby to capture a photo before they headed out for the night.

Loren added a stylish black leather jacket to her ensemble, elevating the chic vibe of her outfit. Alex opted for a black shirt and black coat, adding some brown dress shoes for a pop of color.

Loren and Alex are ready for their date night. Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

Alex shared the pic in his Story, tagging Loren and captioning it with a hashtag that read, “#datenight.”

Since first appearing during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, Loren and Alexei have amassed an impressive following on social media. With her 1.4 million IG followers, Loren has made a name for herself as a momfluencer.

Not only does Loren share her favorite food items, beauty products, and home goods, but she also plugs her favorite fashion brands.

Lauren promotes Teddy Blake leather handbags

Last month, Loren shared some photos in her Instagram Story as she repped the affordable luxury handbag brand Teddy Blake.

Loren plugged Teddy Blake’s leather handbags in her IG Story. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The company utilizes handpicked Italian pelleteries to create collections that provide the “perfect balance between trending & timeless.”

“They can easily match any lifestyle choice and can make the pass from day time to night life without missing a style beat,” their website touts.

Loren showed in her IG Story that she owns Teddy Blake’s Bella Palmelatto 9″ handbag in Green, Etaupe, and Orange.

The bag is currently marked down from $610 to $360 and is available in eight other color options. The handbags are made in Italy and feature gold-toned hardware, grained calf leather, and suede interiors and can be purchased at TeddyBlake.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.