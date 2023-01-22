90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are enjoying some much-needed time alone in sunny Mexico.

The couple — who are parents to three kids under three years old — headed south of the border for a kids-free vacation, and they’re soaking up the sun and their alone time.

Loren and Alexei have been sharing some snaps on social media, and from the looks of it, they’re having the time of their lives, enjoying all that Mexico has to offer.

Clad in a black one-piece swimsuit, Loren captured some photos of herself and Alexei soaking up some waterfront rays at the Nizuc Resort & Spa in Cancun.

Loren added a woven visor and mirrored aviator sunglasses to her beach ensemble, keeping her look chic while protecting her from UV rays. Loren panned the camera to show her husband, Alexei, on his lounge chair, clearly in total relaxation mode, sporting black sunglasses, and black swim trunks.

“Visors are a thing,” Loren captioned a solo selfie in which she posed in front of lush green bushes, showing off her sunkissed figure, also looking rested and relaxed.

Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik and @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In another set of pics, Loren caught Alexei sunbathing on a towel, with pristine blue skies and matching water behind him. As Alexei applied sunscreen to himself, Loren caught him mid-action and added a hot-faced panting emoji to indicate that she was admiring her hubby’s chiseled physique.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

On Saturday, Alexei also shared some photos on his Instagram feed of himself and Loren enjoying the beach. The photogenic couple stood in front of the gorgeous blue-green water to snap some adorable couple selfies.

In the pics, Loren donned a pink swimsuit while Alexei was shirtless, both of them glowing. “My ride and die ❤,” Alexei captioned the post, adding two hashtags which read #teambrovarnik and #vacay.

Alexei and Loren are successful social media influencers

Capitalizing on their fame as reality TV stars, Loren and Alexei have become successful social media influencers. Alexei offers personalized videos on Cameo for $30 or business videos for $210, while Loren offers the same but at higher prices.

Loren’s Cameos will run her fans $49, while she charges $2,000 for a business video, $4 for a message, and $144 for a live video call.

Loren is very active on Instagram, where she plugs everything from postpartum products, like Nutrafol for hair thinning and shedding, James Allen Rings, who designed her engagement ring, wedding band, diamond studs, and necklaces, and FabFitFun, which delivers personalized boxes of items such as clothing, beauty products, home goods, and everything in between.

