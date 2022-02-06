Loren and Alexei Brovarnik might be moving out of Miami and her parents aren’t happy about it

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance first met Loren and Alexei in Season 3. The couple met when Loren took a trip to Israel where Alexei lived. They maintained a long-distance relationship until they got married.

Since then, viewers have seen them in multiple franchise spinoff shows including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, And 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

In each show, they shared a new chapter of their lives with fans. The couple recently became stars of yet another spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, focusing on their lives as a married couple and their growing family while living in Florida.

90 Day Fiance alums Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are thinking of leaving Florida

Currently, the couple lives in South Florida with their two children, Shai and Asher. Loren’s parents, Bryan and Marlene, live about an hour away. This allows them to be there for the couple when they need help, and to have a close relationship with their grandchildren.

Although Loren and Alexei are grateful for Bryan and Marlene’s help, they are considering leaving Florida in the near future, and decided to break the new to her parents. Loren tells them she and Alexei “don’t know if South Florida will be their forever home,” and they are open to living in Arizona or California. One of the Carolinas is also on their list.

When they heard the news, Loren’s parents were not happy.

Marlene stated, “I don’t know if that’s really a smart choice.” She believes it would affect the relationship with their grandkids and leave the couple in a bad position.

Bryan tries to dissuade the couple by mentioning the bad weather and higher taxes in states on the West Coast. He and his wife continue by telling them, “You can’t move anywhere unless you have jobs,” insinuating that the couple hasn’t considered what a move like this would entail.

Alexei wants to bring his family to America

Frustrated over her parent’s lack of support, Loren tries to explain the reason they are thinking of moving. Alexei is wanting to bring his family over to America, and they have already filed the paperwork to make it happen.

He says he wants to bring his mom first and his dad soon after. When they arrive, they will be living with the couple. So, they want to get a bigger house to accommodate his relatives.

After hearing the news about Alexei’s family, Marlene admits she would be “really jealous” that Shai and Asher’s other grandparents would be living with them.

Loren tells her parents that they haven’t made a final decision. They just know “they aren’t in love” with the idea of staying in Florida. Marlene ends the conversation by telling them the decision is ultimately up to them, but she wants to make sure they are being careful not to rush into anything.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Monday nights at 9:30/8:30c on TLC and is streaming on Discovery+.