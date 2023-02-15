Loren and Alexei Brovarnik dress up and strike a pose for Valentine’s Day date night

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik looked fabulous for a romantic evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The lovebirds left their three children, Shai, Asher, and Ariel, behind for the evening as they celebrated their love on the most romantic day of the year.

Loren shared a snap of herself and her husband of eight years as they posed for an elevator selfie on their way out.

Alexei looked casually dapper in his attire for the evening, including a pink button-down shirt and gray pants. Alexei wore his shirt partially unbuttoned and rolled up the sleeves for a relaxed vibe, and paired his outfit with some brown loafers.

Loren matched Alexei’s laidback style in a black-and-white floral patterned dress featuring a plunging V-neckline and a cutout below the knotted tie at her bustline.

The above-the-knee length of Loren’s dress showed off her toned legs, and she further accentuated her look with a pair of strappy black platform wedges.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik strike a fashionable pose for Valentine’s Day selfie

Loren looked fresh-faced and beautiful in the shot, with barely-there makeup and her brunette hair worn in tousled waves as she snapped the photo.

In a slide right, Loren shared a throwback photo of herself and Alexei from their recent trip to Mexico.

Loren captioned her post, “Forever and for always 💕 #teambrovarnik #momanddad #imaandaba #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Loren shared a couple more fun shots from Valentine’s Day. In the first, a throwback pic, Alexei stood near the water with a drink in his hand and sunglasses on his head, clad in his swim trunks. “Forever valentine,” she captioned it.

Loren posted another photo, this time including her and Alexei’s three children snuggling with their mama and smiling at the camera.

“My Valentine’s,” she wrote at the top of the pic.

Loren shared pics of her Valentine’s Day crew, including Alexei and their three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren looks fantastic thanks to early-morning workouts

Loren always manages to look great, despite her busy schedule as a full-time mom to three under 3, a reality TV star, and a successful momfluencer.

The 34-year-old Florida resident stays fit with the help of Jenny Craig’s weight management program and some good, old-fashioned hard work.

Last year, Loren shared a video on Instagram detailing a grueling workout, including battle rope slams, which she performed at 6:00 in the morning.

In another video, seen below, Loren performed some plate pushes and shared the workout with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In the caption, Loren detailed how she stays motivated and finds the time to hit the gym so early in the morning.

“Those 6am workouts! People always ask ‘how do you do it or find time’… the HARDEST part is starting!” she wrote. “Whether it’s 1 hour or 10 minutes, find time for yourself! You’ve got this. Work hard. Play hard. Last time I did this I had 1 plate – now I have 2 💪🏼.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.