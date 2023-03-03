Loren and Alexei Brovarnik bashed for promoting alleged scam giveaway

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are facing backlash for a luxury giveaway posted on their respective pages that some people are convinced is a scam.

The reality TV stars are promoting a massive giveaway with over $2000 worth of Louis Vuitton items up for grabs.

The contest is in collaboration with BGB marketing — a company that has partnered with 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast for a similar giveaway. Tiffany Franco also promoted something similar a few months ago.

However, after Loren posted about the giveaway on her page, her followers quickly took to the comment section to bash her.

Loren’s Instagram followers aired their suspicions and chided the couple for their affiliation with the contest.

The post showed Loren and Alexei all dressed up while sitting on a couch surrounded by Louis Vuitton gift boxes.

“GIVEAWAY!! Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM ($2,030 value!) or Cash! 💗 TO ENTER: 💗 1. FOLLOW @bgb.marketing and ALL accounts we are following! 2. Like this post! 3. Tag 3 friends!” explained Loren in the caption.

She also revealed that the contest ends on “March 8th, 2023” and that the winner will be randomly chosen.

Loren Brovarnik’s Instagram followers think she’s promoting a scam

Loren’s post is now littered with negative comments as people aired their disappointment at the couple.

“I’m so disappointed in you both for doing this! 😱😕👎🏼👎🏼🤦🏼‍♀️😢,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Anything for money – even promoting scams #Shame 🤮,” added someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “Wow one of my fav couples but not them promoting this b.S I thought they were better than this…”

One person issued a warning to Loren and Alexei, writing, “Seriously? This is so scammy. Haven’t you heard about the lawsuit against Kim K over these fake giveaways?”

There were other mentions of Kim Kardashian as well.

“It’s a bunch of marketing crap. Kardashians do the same thing,” said one person.

“Didn’t the kardashians get sued for the same type of ‘giveaway’?” questioned someone else.

Kim Kardashian was sued for $40 million for promoting a similar contest back in 2022, and so was Scott Disick.

The pair promoted a massive giveaway on Instagram that promised luxury prizes for a lucky winner. However, a group of participants later sued Scott and Kim and alleged that the contest was a scam.

Meanwhile, the company BGB Marketing, which Loren and Alexei have teamed up with, has a list of winners posted in their Instagram story highlights from previous contests.

The winners are tagged in the posts and appear to be real people with real Instagram accounts.

90 Day Fiance stars Loren Brovarnik has been getting backlash all week

This is the second time in the past few days that the pair has garnered backlash from their Instagram post. A few days ago Loren got slammed for wearing a fancy fur scarf during the couple’s trip to NYC.

Scores of supporters aired their disappointment in the TLC personality for donning the controversial material, and some people even unfollowed her as a result.

Loren did not respond to the backlash about the fur, but now her followers are waiting to see if she will reassure them that the contest is a legitimate one.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.