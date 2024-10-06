Logan’s wife Michelle calls out family members for mentioning their wedding on Sister Wives

Logan Brown’s wife, Michelle Petty, is speaking out after their wedding was mentioned during an episode of Sister Wives.

Although it wasn’t explicitly stated, Sister Wives viewers gathered enough context to figure out that the “event” mentioned in last week’s episode was actually Logan and Michelle’s October 2022 nuptials.

Kody Brown, his wife Robyn, and his exes, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, spoke of an event they attended but didn’t provide any details.

Kody claimed that he and Robyn were “put over in a corner” for their “safety” at the soiree and admitted that he almost didn’t attend due to his beef with Janelle.

Now that we know Kody and the rest of the cast were referring to his firstborn child Logan’s wedding, details about the occasion have emerged in regards to keeping it off reality TV.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If Sister Wives viewers were wondering why the cast was reluctant to mention what event they were attending, it’s because Logan and Michelle requested that it not be mentioned whatsoever on the show.

Michelle recently opened up about the situation on social media, and her comment has been shared online.

Michelle says she and Logan preferred their wedding ‘not be mentioned’ on Sister Wives

TikToker @historyinsixtie is one of the Sister Wives fans who shared Michelle’s comment in a video uploaded earlier this week.

“We told the family we preferred the wedding not to be mentioned on the show at all,” Michelle wrote. “But we knew we couldn’t control what they talk about.”

Michelle said that she and Logan weren’t aware their wedding would take up a significant portion of the episode’s storyline, either.

“We had no clue it would be a 20 min plot point,” she added.

Technically, none of the Browns mentioned Logan and Michelle’s wedding, but they provided enough information for viewers to figure it out.

Kody Brown considered not attending Logan’s wedding

As @historyinsixtie put it, “We’ve got a clearcut boundary violation because they were asked – the family was asked – not to mention the wedding on the show, not to go into it.”

As Kody confessed in last week’s episode, “I spoke with the bride and groom at one point and said, ‘I think maybe I better not come.'”

@historyinsixtie noted that she was told by a reputable source that Kody “wasn’t even expected” to attend the wedding until the “very last minute.”

And apparently, no one knew that Kody would be attending Logan and Michelle’s wedding.

Kody and Robyn weren’t placed ‘in a corner’ as he claimed

Interestingly, although Kody stated that he and Robyn were seated away from the rest of the family “for their safety,” photos prove otherwise.

On Reddit, u/LeadershipMission uploaded a photo from Logan and Michelle’s wedding ceremony.

In the aerial photo below, Kody and Robyn are seated in the second row among the other guests.

Perhaps Kody was referring to his and Robyn’s seating arrangements at the reception, but as far as the wedding itself, he wasn’t put “in a corner,” as he claimed.

As @historyinsixtie explained, Kody and Robyn were likely seated in the second row, away from Janelle (who sat in the first row on the opposite side), so there was no squabbling during the ceremony.

Kody told TLC’s cameras that he reason he contemplated skipping out on Logan and Michelle’s wedding was because of “all the hate” he was getting from his family members.

“Mostly just all the s**t talk from Christine and Janelle,” Kody added. “We’re all culpable in this.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.