Logan Palmer reacts to Erich Schwer’s blackface scandal

Logan Palmer and Erich Schwer appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: ABC

Logan Palmer shared his thoughts on Erich Schwer after Gabby Windey’s last man standing was at the center of controversy.

A yearbook photo of Erich Schwer in blackface surfaced, and the inappropriate photo led Erich to make a public apology.

Erich’s apology received lots of reactions, including from his The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Nate Mitchell.

Logan also weighed in after getting to know Erich on their season of The Bachelorette.

Logan and Erich both pursued Gabby Windey on the show, although Logan was initially in Rachel Recchia’s group.

Erich and Logan remain friends, and Logan felt Erich did the right thing by owning up to his mistake.

Logan Palmer applauds Erich Schwer’s accountability

Erich Schwer’s Instagram post addressing his blackface photo received thousands of likes and lots of comments.

Bachelor Nation stars weighed in, including Logan.

Logan commented that it “takes a man to talk about his mistakes. guys who have met you know what kind of person you’ve been.”

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

Nate Mitchell also appreciated Erich taking ownership and reacted to the issues of Erich’s school being accepting of this behavior.

What did Erich Schwer say about his scandal?

Erich addressed the blackface photo by sharing a photo of just a black square and expressing his apology in the caption.

Erich captioned the post, “I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating. What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finalist concluded, “I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey have professed their love for one another; however, they look like they’ll still face issues as the season comes to a close.

Gabby was shown crying in previews for the finale, and Rachel was informed that Gabby wouldn’t be joining her in giving out a final rose.

Time will tell if Gabby and Erich get engaged and if Erich will address his insensitive photo during the live finale.

It also remains to be seen if Gabby’s co-lead Rachel Recchia will end the season engaged to one of her three remaining men.

